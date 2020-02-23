Prep girls basketball: Mavs dominate Panthers, move on to state regional round

With a return to the WIAA state regional round clearly in sight, the motivated Meadowdale Lady Mavericks wrapped up their berth to a regional playoff game with a decisive 48-36 victory over the Snohomish Panthers Saturday at Everett Community College.

The Lady Mavs left no doubt as to who would capture the regional berth that comes with winning the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game. Meadowdale was dominant in the contest, leading at halftime 27-7 and never allowing the Panthers to come within 12 points in the second half.

Fatoumata Jaiteh led the Mavs with 13 points in the victory; Kaisha Stark added 12 points. The Panthers’ Ella Gallatin scored 24 points to lead all scorers in the game.

The win gave the Mavs their second straight third-place finish in the District 1 tourney. Last year Meadowdale advanced into the regional round of the state playoffs, only to fall in their loser-out game to West Seattle 41-40. The Mavs will be hoping for better fortunes this year as the team should find out their regional round opponent by Monday.

Arlington won this year’s District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament, with the Shorecrest Scots finishing as the runner-up.

You can view the final District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket here.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale vs. Snohomish, Feb. 22 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game)

Meadowdale 48 – Snohomish 36

Records: Meadowdale 17-7 overall; Snohomish 12-12 overall

Meadowdale next game: WIAA 3A Girls Basketball Regional Playoff game; Friday or Saturday, Feb. 28; versus opponent to be determined at time and place to be announced

— By Doug Petrowski