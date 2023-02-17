Prep girls basketball: Mavs dominate Panthers to earn trip to state regional round

In dominating fashion, the Meadowdale Mavericks punched their ticket to the regional round of the state tournament with a 64-26 stampede over the Snohomish Panthers Thursday in a District 1 3A girls basketball tournament winner-to-state contest played at Everett Community College.

Meadowdale, the no.5 seed in the District tourney, jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in their victory over the no.6-seeded Panthers.

Nine Mavs scored in the game, led by the 17 points of junior Gia Powell. Audrey Lucas added 14 points while Samantha Medina contributed 12 points, all on shots converted from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Mavericks will be headed back to the regional round of the WIAA 3A state girls basketball tournament for the first time since 2020. This year’s regional round contests will be played Feb. 21, 24 and 25 at sites around the state. Regional round matchups, game sites, dates and times are expected to be announced by the WIAA on Sunday, Feb. 19.

To view the entire District 1 3A girls basketball tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3866.

Prep Girls Basketball: Snohomish vs. Meadowdale, Feb. 16 (District 1 3A girls basketball tournament winner-to-state game)

Snohomish 6 7 8 5 – 26

Meadowdale 21 10 14 19 – 64

Meadowdale individual scoring: Gia Powell 17, Audrey Lucas 14, Samantha Medina 12, Ava Powell 6, Jordan Leith 5, Natalie Durbin 5, Mia Brockmeyer 2, Kaiya Dotter 2, Mackenzie Tindall 1, Payton Fleishman

Snohomish individual scoring: Tyler Kildersleeve-Stiles 10, Jada Andresen 7, Catherine Greene 4,Brooklyn Gildersleeve-Stiles 3, Sienna Capelli 2, Cora Larson, Baella Stich, Ava Kendall

Records: Meadowdale 18-6 overall, 3-1 in District 1 3A tournament; Snohomish 15-9 overall, 2-2 in District 1 3A tournament

Meadowdale next game: versus opponent to be determined, time, place and date to be announced (WIAA 3A state girls basketball tournament regional round)

— By Doug Petrowski