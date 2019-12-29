Prep girls basketball: Mavs down Abes in Top of the Peak Tournament

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team didn’t have a game on the first day of the Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak High School on Friday but made up for their absence with an attention-grabbing victory on Saturday.

Meadowdale defeated the Lincoln Abes of Tacoma 67-60 in a consolation bracket game that featured the no. 14-ranked Mavs and the no. 16-ranked Abes in the WIAA 3A state RPI rankings.

Three Mavs reached double-figures in scoring: Fatoumata Jaiteh led the way with 16 points while Lilly Williams and Soriah Swinton each tallied 15 points in the win.

Next up for Meadowdale are back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 2 and 3, when the team first hosts Kamiak Jan. 2 and then the 3A RPI no.7-ranked Arlington Eagles Jan. 3. Tipoff both nights is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale vs. Lincoln (Tacoma), Dec. 28 (at the Top of the Peak Tournament at Glacier Peak High School)

Meadowdale 16 23 13 15 — 67

Lincoln 9 10 26 15 — 60

Meadowdale individual scoring: Fatoumata Jaiteh 16, Lilly Williams 15, Soriah Swinton 15, Kaisha Stark 9, Silja Knutsen 6, Ava Powell 4, Alicia Morrison 2, MAia Austvold, Nicole Dallas, Jenaly Gabriel, Jordan Leith

Lincoln individual scoring: (not reported)

Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-2 overall; Lincoln 3-1 in 3A Pierce County League, 4-3 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Kamiak; Thursday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski