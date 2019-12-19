Prep girls basketball: Mavs down Panthers in Tuesday home game

The Meadowdale girls basketball team opened its 2A/3A conference schedule with a 47-41 win over the visiting Snohomish Panthers on the Mavs’ home court at Meadowdale High School Tuesday night.

The Mavericks began the second half on a 14-2 run, opening up a 38-22 lead late in the third quarter, and led by 14 with under five minutes to play in the game.

The Panthers weren’t quite ready to concede, starting a 13-1 run of their own, cutting the lead to just two, 41-39, with 1:41 remaining.

The Mavs would rebound and score once more from the floor and go 4-for-4 from the free throw line to secure the victory.

Junior post Fatoumata Jaiteh led the Meadowdale attack with 15 points. Guards Alicia Morrison and Soriah Swinton added 14 and 8.