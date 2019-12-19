Prep girls basketball: Mavs down Panthers in Tuesday home game

Posted: December 18, 2019

The Meadowdale girls basketball team opened its 2A/3A conference schedule with a 47-41 win over the visiting Snohomish Panthers on the Mavs’ home court at Meadowdale High School Tuesday night.  

The Mavericks began the second half on a 14-2 run, opening up a 38-22 lead late in the third quarter, and led by 14 with under five minutes to play in the game.  

The Panthers weren’t quite ready to concede, starting a 13-1 run of their own, cutting the lead to just two, 41-39, with 1:41 remaining.  

The Mavs would rebound and score once more from the floor and go 4-for-4 from the free throw line to secure the victory.

Junior post Fatoumata Jaiteh led the Meadowdale attack with 15 points. Guards Alicia Morrison and Soriah Swinton added 14 and 8.  

Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1 overall; Snohomish 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 1-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3:30 p.m. at Bishop Blanchet High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams

 

 