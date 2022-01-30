Prep girls basketball: Mavs down Warriors in hard-fought contest

In a closely matched battle Saturday night at Edmonds-Woodway High School, the Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team capitalized on a late offensive surge to put the game out of reach and take home a hard-fought win in the Rubber Chicken rivalry game against the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.

The Mavs jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game and finished the first quarter up by double digits, 17-5.

The Warriors trimmed that lead to single digits in the second quarter and managed to keep the game close for much of the game, due in large part to the stellar play of lunior post Halle Waram.

Waram did a little bit of everything on her way to a game-high 26 points, which included two 3-pointers, and going eight for nine from the free throw line.

The fourth quarter began with Meadowdale up 34-27. That’s when Mavs’ sophomore Gia Powell took over and led her team to victory.

in a 90-second span midway through the period, Powell buried three back-breaking 3-pointers that took the wind out of any serious chance the Warriors had at completing their come-from-behind quest.

Powell finished with a team-high 23, which included 12 of Meadowdale’s 18 points in the fourth.

Meadowdale improves to 5-4 in league play, and 8-8 overall on the season. The Mavs’ next game will be Wednesday, Feb. 2, against the Marysville-Getchell Chargers at Meadowdale High School at 7:15 p.m. The game is also Meadowdale’s final regular-season game.

Edmonds-Woodway falls to 3-7 in league, and 4-12 overall. Their next game comes Tuesday night, Feb. 1, when they will travel to Marysville-Getchell High School to take on the Chargers. That game will tip-off at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 29, 2022

Meadowdale 17 09 08 18 — 52

Edmonds-Woodway 05 12 10 17 — 44

Meadowdale individual scoring: Gia Powell 23, Jenaly Gabriel 10, Ava Powell 9, Samantha Medina 4, Jordan Leith 2, Payton Fleishman 2, McKenna Kuecker 2, Sonja Amy 0, Kaiya Dotter 0

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Halle Waram 26, Ella Wallace 9, Hazel Mills 3, Ava Armbruster 2, Melanie Walsh 2, Jasmine Fajarillo 2, Hannah Brown 0, Nya Deng 0, Jade Fajarillo 0

Records: Meadowdale 5-4 in league, 8-7 overall. Next game: versus Marysville-Getchell, Wednesday, Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway 3-7 in league, 4-12 overal. Next game: versus Marysville-getchell, Tuesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams