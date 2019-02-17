Prep girls basketball: Mavs edge Shorecrest for regional berth

It was the lowest-scoring 3A district tournament game in the state this weekend, but all that mattered to the Meadowdale Lady Mavericks was that they scored more than their opponent.

Meadowdale slipped past the Shorecrest Scots 30-28 in a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament winner-to-regionals/state loser-out contest played Saturday at Everett Community College.

The Lady Mavs trailed 26-20 after three quarters but held the Scots to just two points in the final quarter to grab the win.

The victory was the second in two days over a higher-seeded team in the tourney for the no.8 tournament-seed Lady Mavs. Shorecrest was the district tourney No. 2 seed; on Friday the Lady Mavs put away the No. 4-seed Marysville-Getchell Chargers 55-43.

With the two wins, Meadowdale earned a berth in the regional round of the 3A state tournament for the first time since 2009 and will play an opponent to be determined on either Friday, Feb. 22, or Saturday, Feb. 23.

Seeding, matchups and schedules for the upcoming girls basketball regional playoff weekend and state tournament won’t be announced until Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the earliest as some district tournaments around the state won’t be completed until Monday.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12.

To view the WIAA 3A Girls Basketball Regional Playoffs & State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2865&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale vs. Shorecrest, Feb. 16 (District 1 3A

Girls Basketball Tournament winner-to-regionals/state loser-out game)

Meadowdale 3 13 4 10 — 30

Shorecrest 8 6 12 2 — 28

Records: Meadowdale 15-8 overall; Shorecrest 18-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus opponent to-be-determined; Friday or Saturday, Feb. 22 or 23; time and place to-be-announced (WIAA 3A Girls Basketball Regional playoff game)