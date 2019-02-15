Prep girls basketball: Mavs fall to Eagles in first round of District tourney play

The Meadowdale Lady Mavericks tried to keep pace with the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament No. 1 seed on Thursday, but the high-flying Arlington Lady Eagles proved to be too much for the Lady Mavs.

Meadowdale fell to the hot-shooting Eagles 62-49 in the district tourney first-round game played at Arlington High School.

Arlington made 16 shots from behind the three-point arc, tying an Eagle’s school record. Sierra Scheppele converted five of nine three-point shot attempts and led the Eagles with 19 points.

Lilly Williams scored 19 points for Meadowdale; Fatoumata Jaiteh added 10 points in the loss.

The No. 8-seeded Lady Mavs will next challenge the No. 4-seed Marysville-Getchell Chargers on Friday, Feb. 15, in a district tournament loser-out contest; tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2792&sport=12

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Arlington, Feb. 14 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament first round game)

Meadowdale 16 10 17 6 — 49

Arlington 19 19 16 8 — 62

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 19, Fatoumata Jaiteh 10, Alicia Morrison 9, Kaisha Stark 7, Soriah Swinton 2, Adriana Valadez 2, Camryn Cassidy, Taylor Kesselring, Maia Austvold

Arlington individual scoring: Sierra Scheppele 19, Hailey Hiatt 16, Allison DeBerry 9, Keira Marsh 6, Abbey Hassing 6, Makenzie Gage 4, Josie Stupey 2, Abby Schwark, Jackie Stupey, Ella Strittmattere

Records: Meadowdale 13-8 overall; Arlington 16-4 overallMeadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Friday, Feb. 15; 6:00 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)