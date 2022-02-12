Prep girls basketball: Mavs fall to Panthers in District game; face Royals Tuesday

The Meadowdale girls basketball team was at Snohomish High School Friday night to take on the lady Panthers in a District 1 3A third-round tournament game.

Snohomish, currently the third-ranked 3A team in the state, led the Mavs by as much as 16 points. The pesky Mavericks were able to cut the lead to seven midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get in the 69-55 Panther win.

The loss drops Meadowdale into the loser’s bracket, where they will face cross-town rival Lynnwood Tuesday night at Lynnwood High School in a loser-out game. The two teams met once already this season on Jan. 28, when the Royals beat the Mavs by 15, 53-38, at Meadowdale High School.

Lynnwood is in the loser-out game due to their loss Friday night to Stanwood, 57-39.

Snohomish, meanwhile, advances to take on Stanwood Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. The winner of that game will advance to the District 1 3A championship game and face the winner of Arlington and Everett, who also play on Tuesday.

Meadowdale’s leading scorer was sophomore Gia Powell, with 19. Senior Jordan Leith added 11 of her own.

Senior guard Ella Gallatin had a game high 24 for the Panthers.

Meadowdale’s record drops to 10-9 overall. The Mavs’ next game is Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Lynnwood High School, where they will face the Royals. That game begins at 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale @ Snohomish, Feb. 11, 2022

Meadowdale 11 17 12 15 — 55

Snohomish 22 16 16 15 — 69

Meadowdale individual scoring: Gia Powell 19, Jordan Leith 11, Ava Powell 7, Audrey Lucas 7, Jenaly Gabriel 5, Kaiya Dotter 2, McKenna Kuecker 2, Payton Fleishman 2

Snohomish individual scoring: Ella Gallatin 24, Cheyenne Rodgers 16, Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 13, Jada Andresen 8, Addyson Gallatin 7, Lindsey McClellan 1, Catherine Greene 0

Records:

Meadowdale 10-9 overall. Next game is Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Lynnwood High School against the Lynnwood Royals. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Snohomish 14-2 overall. Next game is Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Marysville-Pilchuck High School against the Stanwood Spartans. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams