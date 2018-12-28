Prep girls basketball: Mavs get 48-20 road win over Kamiak

1 of 3

After getting a nice home win over a good opponent on Wednesday, Meadowdale Lady Mavericks Coach Arlie Mahler wanted to see if his squad could maintain their edge — and winning ways — with a road game on Thursday.

Mahler was not disappointed.

From the opening tipoff, the Mavs forced turnovers with their defense, scored points from in the paint to outside the three-point arc with their offense and ultimately ran away with a 48-20 victory over the Kamiak Lady Knights in a non-league game played at Kamiak High School.

Meadowdale kept the Knights scoreless for seven minutes in the second quarter, led at halftime 24-7 and never trailed in the contest.

Mahler singled out the drive he saw in his team on Thursday, especially considering the very low number of fans in the gymnasium for the winter break game.

“I liked (their) energy,” Mahler said of his team. “I really challenged them in the second half to generate their own emotion, their own energy; I gave them some goals to try to achieve in the second half and I felt they stepped up and got those goals.”

Junior Lilly Williams led the Mavs in scoring with 15 points, 12 in the first quarter. Sophomore Fatoumata Jaiteh added 11 points in the victory.

Mahler explained that the inside-outside game between Williams beyond the three-point line (“Range is not an issue for her,” Mahler said of the junior sharpshooter) and 6-foot Jaiteh down low is key for the Mavs’ offense. The coach has been particularly impressed with Jaiteh’s play in the lane of late.

“Especially in the last four games, she’s really established a dominance in the post,” he noted.

Thursday’s win over the Knights, coming 24 hours after the Mavs defeated Lake Washington, evened Meadowdale’s overall record for the season at 4-4. Mahler hopes the two victories are just the beginning of many more for the team.

“They worked hard tonight, so it was fun — especially to get two in a row,” he said. “We’ve got three games this week; we’ve got a big game on Saturday. So to get these two after losing two straight — two tough ones — I think is good for the morale. And hopefully we can generate some momentum off this.”

The Lady Mavs will next host the Bishop Blanchet Braves on Saturday, Dec. 29; gametime is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Kamiak, Dec. 27

Meadowdale 17 7 15 9 — 48

Kamiak 5 2 5 8 — 20

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 15, Fatoumata Jaiteh 11, Kaisha Stark 8, Alicia Morrison 6, Camryn Cassidy 5, Adriana Valadez 3, Taylor Kesselring, Soriah Swinton, Maia Austvold, Kaylee Whatmore

Kamiak individual scoring: Sloane Loudenback 13, Polina Startsev 3, Tess Schornack 2, Brooke Erlandsen 1, Jordyn Porea 1, Margaux Manaio, Grace Slimp, Kendall Carroll, Rachel Coleman

Records: Meadowdale 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4 overall; Kamiak 2-2 in 4A Wesco League, 2-7 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski