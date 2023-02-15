Prep girls basketball: Mavs’ Gia Powell breaks two school records in win over Monroe

2 hours ago 8
Gia Powell hit nine 3-point shots, setting a new Meadowdale record, and led all scorers with 41 points during the Mavs District 1 playoff game vs. Monroe Tuesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Meadowdale HS senior Mackenzie Tindall (33) makes a move to the basket against Monroe’s Taylor McGowan (11).
Meadowdale’s Jordan Leith (4) pressures Monroe’s Halle Keller.
Natalie Durbin (10) powers to the basket.
Audrey Lucas shoots free throws after being fouled and added 6 points for the Mavs on the night.
Meadowdale’s Ava Powell (14) goes up strong under the basket.
Head Coach Kevin Thompson guides the Mavs as they protect their fourth quarter lead.
Kaiya Dotter (3) gets behind the Bearcat defense and goes in for a layup.
Mavs cheer had a fun night with a Valentine’s Day theme.
Mavs fans were dancing as Meadowdale defeated Monroe 73-51 and advanced in the 3A District 1 tournament.

Girls basketball: District 1 3A tournament

Consolation bracket (elimination game)

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 73-51

Meadowdale junior guard Gia Powell broke two single-game school records, scoring 41 points and connecting on nine 3-point shots as the Mavericks kept their season alive with a District 1 tournament victory at home against the Monroe Bearcats, 73-51.

Powell’s 41 points broke the previous record of 36 set by Kristen O’Neill during the 2000-2001 season. The nine 3-pointers broke Lilly Williams’ record during the 2018-2019 season.

Monroe was led by University of Montana basketball commit Adria Lincoln, who scored 29 points for the Bearcats.

Meadowdale will now have two chances to advance to the Regional round of the state tournament. The Mavs will play Snohomish at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Everett Community College. If Meadowdale loses Thursday night, they will have one final opportunity to qualify for Regionals on Saturday at Everett CC.

Scoring by quarter: Total
Monroe 14-17-17- 8 51
Meadowdale 20-16-19-18 73

Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 41, Payton Fleishman 8, Audrey Lucas 6, Ava Powell 6, Jordan Leith 5, Natalie Durbin 3, Mia Brockmeyer 2, Kaiya Dotter 2

Monroe scorers:
Adria Lincoln 29, Brooke Boroughs 6, Halle Keller 6, Mya Mercille 6, Kasey Lewis 2, Taylor McGowan 2

Overall records: Meadowdale 17-6; Monroe 14-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday Feb. 16; 7 p.m. at Everett Community College

Semifinal round

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 61-42

Click here to read the game story

— By Steve Willits

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME