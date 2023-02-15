Prep girls basketball: Mavs’ Gia Powell breaks two school records in win over Monroe

Girls basketball: District 1 3A tournament

Consolation bracket (elimination game)

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 73-51

Meadowdale junior guard Gia Powell broke two single-game school records, scoring 41 points and connecting on nine 3-point shots as the Mavericks kept their season alive with a District 1 tournament victory at home against the Monroe Bearcats, 73-51.

Powell’s 41 points broke the previous record of 36 set by Kristen O’Neill during the 2000-2001 season. The nine 3-pointers broke Lilly Williams’ record during the 2018-2019 season.

Monroe was led by University of Montana basketball commit Adria Lincoln, who scored 29 points for the Bearcats.

Meadowdale will now have two chances to advance to the Regional round of the state tournament. The Mavs will play Snohomish at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Everett Community College. If Meadowdale loses Thursday night, they will have one final opportunity to qualify for Regionals on Saturday at Everett CC.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Monroe 14-17-17- 8 51

Meadowdale 20-16-19-18 73

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 41, Payton Fleishman 8, Audrey Lucas 6, Ava Powell 6, Jordan Leith 5, Natalie Durbin 3, Mia Brockmeyer 2, Kaiya Dotter 2

Monroe scorers:

Adria Lincoln 29, Brooke Boroughs 6, Halle Keller 6, Mya Mercille 6, Kasey Lewis 2, Taylor McGowan 2

Overall records: Meadowdale 17-6; Monroe 14-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Thursday Feb. 16; 7 p.m. at Everett Community College

Semifinal round

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 61-42

— By Steve Willits