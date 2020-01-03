Prep girls basketball: Mavs hang on to beat Knights Thursday

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team used some smothering full-court pressure to control the visiting Kamiak Knights for most of the game Thursday night at Meadowdale High School, only to need a late three-pointer from Soriah Swinton to seal a late lead and a 48-42 victory.

Fresh off a big win over a top 20-ranked Lincoln team on Dec. 28, the Mavs started the 2020 portion of their schedule by hosting the Wesco 4A Knights from Kamiak High School.

Meadowdale came out and applied some full-court pressure to Kamiak resulting in turnovers by the Knights and a 16-7 lead after one quarter.

Thanks to a late flurry at the end of the second quarter, the Knights managed to cut into that lead, going into halftime trailing the Mavs 27-22.

The five-point margin failed to change after three quarters, leaving the Mavericks leading 39-34 heading into the fourth.

That fourth quarter was fairly uneventful until Meadowdale senior post player Fatoumata Jaiteh fouled out with 3:36 to play, and the Mavs leading 41-36.

With Jaiteh out of the game, things opened up in the middle for the Knights.

Over the next two minutes, Kamiak outscored the Mavs 6-0. Post players Sloane Loudenback scored once, and Brooke Erlandsen twice. The Knights took their first and only lead of the game, 42-41, with 1:27 to play.

The Mavs called timeout.

“It’s about settling down.” Said coach Ari Mahler when asked what he had to say in that huddle.

“Just play your game. We’re not a real pressing team,” he continued. “We wanted to work on that today obviously. We sped them up, but it also sped us up, which was the unintentional consequence. Really it was stay composed. Execute your offense. Stop thinking and play the game.” .

With 33 seconds remaining, Meadowdale guard Soriah Swinton found herself with the ball on the right wing, and an open look at the hoop. She launched a three-pointer that fell through to regain the lead for the Mavs, 44-42.

“Soriah with the big three there. She has brought her offense this year, which wasn’t something she was known for the past two years. She’s always been a pass-first kind of player. That was pretty big,” Mahler said of his senior guard.

“I was like, do I shoot it? Do I drive and make them foul me? But I wanted to shoot it and take that risk,” Swinton said. “See what happens, and I ended up making it.”

Alicia Morrison and Kaisha Stark hit two free throws each to ice it down the stretch and seal the 48-42 victory.

Meadowdale’s next game will be Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:15 p.m., when they will host the Arlington Eagles at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Kamiak at Meadowdale, Jan. 2

Kamiak 07 15 12 08 — 42

Meadowdale 16 11 12 09 — 48

Meadowdale individual scoring: Soriah Swinton 12, Lilly Williams 11, Kaisha Stark 8, Fatoumata Jaiteh 4, Nicole Dallas 4, Alicia Morrison 3, Ava Powell 3, Jenaly Gabriel 3, Silja Knutsen 0, Maia Austvold 0

Kamiak individual scoring: Jordyn Porea 15, Brooke Erlandsen 8, Nayella George 6, Sloane Loudenback 4, Abigail Moreton 3, Margaux Manalo 2, Polina Startsev 2, Aysja Archer-Settles 2, Abby Kizziar 0, Tess Schornack 0

Records: Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-2 overall; Kamiak 1-1 in 4A Wesco Conference; 3-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Arlington; Friday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams