Prep girls basketball: Mavs lose to Scots, 57-38

Scoring just seven first-half points — and none in the second quarter — the Meadowdale Mavericks dug themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of Thursday, losing 57-38 to the Shorecrest Scots in a Wesco League girls basketball contest played at Meadowdale High School.

Lilly Williams scored 14 points to lead the Mavs, but it wouldn’t be enough to keep up with Shorecrest, the No. 8-ranked 3A team in the state, according to the most recent WIAA RPI ranking).

The Scots’ Amanda Lee led all scorers in the game with 22 points; Sydney VanNess contributed 13 points while Audrey Dietz tallied 10 in the win.

Meadowdale has three dates left in the 2018-2019 regular season: The squad travels to Lynnwood on Tuesday, Jan. 29, then closes out at home against Mountlake Terrace on Feb. 1 and Archbishop Murphy on Feb. 4. The postseason will likely begin for the Lady Mavs with a play-in loser-out game in the District 1/2 3A Girls Basketball Tournament on Feb. 4.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorecrest at Meadowdale, Jan. 24

Shorecrest 13 12 13 19 — 57

Meadowdale 7 0 19 12 — 38

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 14, Fatoumata Jaiteh 6, Cassidy Gamble 4, Adriana Valadez 4, Alicia Morrison 4, Camryn Cassidy 3, Soriah Swinton 3, Taylor Kesselring, Kaylee Whatmore, Kaisha Stark

Shorecrest individual scoring: Amanda Lee 22, Sydney VanNess 13, Audrey Dietz 10, KianaLino 5, Amanda Kagarabi 4, Maura Weaver 2, Mila Friesch 1, Taylor Svendsen, Madi Bolstad, Leila Hosn, Jordan Tikalsky

Records: Meadowdale 5-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall; Shorecrest 9-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 15-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School