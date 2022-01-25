Prep girls basketball: Mavs notch decisive win over Cedarcrest on Senior Night

Leading Cedarcrest by just six points at halftime, the Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team dominated the second half, outscoring the Red Wolves 56-16 on their way to a decisive 92-46 win on Senior Night in The Stable at Meadowdale High School.

The Mavs finished the first quarter with a 10-point lead, 19-9, but Cedarcrest clawed their way back with a strong 21-point second quarter to go into the half trailing just 36-30.

That’s when the Mavs erupted.

Sophomore Gia Powell and freshman Payton Fleischman led the Meadowdale attack out of the break with a combined 18 points in the quarter, many of which came in transition after forcing turnovers by Cedarcrest.

Meadowdale outscored Cedarcrest 32-5 in the third and 24-11 in the fourth to finish off the Wolves.

Meadowdale’s leading scorer was Powell, who finished with a game-high 26 points.

Kat Townley led Cedarcrest with 13 points.

Meadowdale also celebrated seven seniors in their program on Monday night; Sonja Amy, McKenna Kuecker, Kaybell Samuel, Brezan’e Sanches Nobles, Jenaly Gabriel, Jeniece Gresham, and Dakotah Cruz.

Meadowdale improves to 3-3 in league play, and 6-6 overall on the season. The Mavs’ next game comes Thursday night, Jan. 27, when they will host Shorecrest. Tip-off is at 7:15 p.m.

Cedarcrest falls to 2-5 in league, and 5-6 overall. Their next game is Tuesday night, Jan. 25 when they will face the Cascade Bruins at Cedarcrest High School. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Cedarcrest at Meadowdale, Jan. 24, 2022

Cedarcrest 09 21 05 11 — 46

Meadowdale 19 17 32 24 — 92

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Kat Townley 13, Haley Marsh 9, Holly Williams 7, Gracie Mattison 5, Bella Rose 3, Kaylee Rogers 3, Audrey Mattison 3, Payton Mundy 2, Nicole Heiner 1, Melia Mills 0, Kayla Hampton 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Gia Powell 26, Payton Fleischman 14, Jenaly Gabriel 10, Jordan Leith 10, Samantha Medina 10, McKenna Kuecker 7, Sonja Amy 5, Mia Johns 4, Kaiya Dotter 4, Ava Powell 2

Records: Cedarcrest 2-5 in league, 5-6 overall. Next games: versus Cascade, Tuesday, Jan. 24; 6:30 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Meadowdale 3-3 in league, 6-6 overall. Next game: versus Shorecrest, Thursday, Jan. 25; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams