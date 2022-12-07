Prep girls basketball: Mavs notch first win of season with 71-32 victory vs. Bearcats

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team rebounded from a tough loss last week at the hands of Glacier Peak to notch their first win of the young season Tuesday night in The Stable at Meadowdale High School over the Monroe Bearcats, 71-32.

The Lady Mavs used a huge third quarter, outscoring the Cats 25-6, to take control of the game. That was followed by a 14-5 fourth quarter to seal a 39-11 second half on the way to the victory.

Gia Powell led all scorers with 14, Audrey Lucas scored 12 points, and Natalie Durbin and Samantha Medina pitched in with 11 each for Meadowdale.

Monroe’s star guard Adria Lincoln, who is committed to play at the University of Montana next season, was held to just 11 points.

Meadowdale improves to 1-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in league play. The Mavs’ next game will be Thursday night, Dec. 8, when they will travel to Shorewood to take on the 0-2 Stormrays.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams