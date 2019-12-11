Prep girls basketball: Mavs overwhelm Bearcats 66-34

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team picked up their first win of the season, crushing the Monroe Bearcats 66-34 in a non-conference contest played Tuesday at Monroe High School.

Meadowdale led 18-5 after the first quarter and easily kept the Bearcats at arms’ length throughout the game.

Nine Mavericks scored in the runaway victory with Kaisha Stark leading the way with 13 points; teammate Alicia Morrison contributed 12 points in the triumph.

The Mavs return home for their next game when the squad faces the Everett Seagulls on Friday, Dec. 13; tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Monroe, Dec. 10

Meadowdale 18 16 18 14 — 66

Monroe 5 13 14 2 — 34

Meadowdale individual scoring: Kaisha Stark 13, Alicia Morrison 12, Fatoumata Jaiteh 9, Soriah Swinton 8, Nicole Dallas 7, Lilly Williams 6, Jordan Leith 6, Silja Knutsen 3, Maia Austvold 2, Ava Powell

Monroe individual scoring: Sydnee Gendron 11, Hannah Hvitved 10, Adria Lincoln 8, Bella Hemmingson 3, Ahnika U’ren 2, Paige Stringer, Eden Moore, Brooke Boroughs

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-2 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Everett; Friday, Dec. 13; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski