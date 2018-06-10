Prep girls basketball: Mavs, Royals gain valuable experience at Edmonds Summer Shootout

The 2018-2019 prep girls basketball season is still six months away, but three local programs were able to get some of important playing time during the Edmonds Shootout this past weekend.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors, Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals all competed in the biggest summer tournament of its kind in the state, playing multiple games against other high school teams in the area.

The Warriors finished fourth among the 40 varsity teams in the tournament, compiling a 3-2 record along the way. E-W’s only losses were to the tourney champion Glacier Peak and to Issaquah in the 3rd/4th place contest.

Since the team is losing no players on the roster to graduation this spring, Warriors coach Jon Rasmussen is using summer tournaments like the Edmonds Shootout to push his squad not only physically, but mentally.

“Not every team has all their players (back), so this is a time for us coaches to be teaching more,” Rasmussen explained. “Sure, we want to win (summer tournament) games, but we’re also teaching now to get better for next season.”

Rasmussen knows – and appreciates – that not all high school coaches get to lead the same players over multiple seasons.

“They’re all there; that’s my team. And I’m really proud of them,” he said.

The Meadowdale Mavericks, also with no one from last season’s roster graduating this June, finished 2-2 in Edmonds Shootout play and picked up some valuable on-the-court experience for all of their returning players.

For Lynnwood Coach Brent Hudson, the Edmonds Shootout became an chance to learn about the many new players he is welcoming into the Royals’ basketball program for 2018-2019.

“We’ve got 14 incoming freshman that are going to help our numbers a lot; and we’ve got two or three that are pretty skilled and will be pushing some (returning) girls,” Hudson said. “It’s good to see them out on the court to see what they can do.”

The Royals are losing eight graduating seniors from last year’s team that qualified for the 3A state tournament, so summer tournaments are vital for the program, Hudson noted.

“It’s important. It’s important to see who’s jelling with who and different combinations, so going into the season you have a lot of that pre-prep work already done,” he said.

Despite going 1-3 in Edmonds Shootout tournament games, Hudson was pleased with what he saw out of his players. “Overall we had a pretty good weekend,” he concluded.

Teams will continue with some additional summer tournaments this month. Official practices for the 2018-2019 season begin on Nov. 12.

–By Doug Petrowski