Prep girls basketball: Mavs stay alive in district tourney with 47-45 win over Ferndale

The Meadowdale Lady Mavericks came from behind in the fourth quarter on Thursday to keep their postseason alive, slipping past the Ferndale Golden Eagles 47-45 in a District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game played at Shorewood High School.

Trailing 30-26, the Mavericks got points from all five starters in the final quarter to wrestle the lead away from the Golden Eagles and take the victory.

Alicia Morrison led Meadowdale in scoring with 14 points; teammate Fatoumata Jaiteh scored 11 points, which included a 5-for-6 shooting effort from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.

Meadowdale, the No. 5 seed in the district tournament, will next face the No. 4 seed Snohomish Panthers in the tourney’s 3rd/4th place game on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tipoff at Everett Community College is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The contest will serve as a chance for the Mavs to avenge an earlier loss to the Panthers in the district tourney, but more importantly the winner of the game will qualify for the regional round of the WIAA 3A state tournament. The loser, meanwhile, will be done for the season.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale vs. Ferndale, Feb. 20 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Meadowdale 9 8 9 19 — 47

Ferndale 9 7 15 14 — 45

Meadowdale individual scoring: Alicia Morrison 14, Fatoumata Jaiteh 11, Lilly Williams 8, Kaisha Stark 6, Soriah Swinton 6, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Ava Powell, Nicole Dallas

Ferndale individual scoring: Brianna Byrnes 18, Jamie Johnson 14, Josie Cline 6, Ashley Thomas 3, Hannah Barlean 2,Kaelee Bungard 2, Jaclyn Denham, Ellie Ochoa

Records: Meadowdale 16-7 overall; Ferndale 16-7 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Snohomish; Saturday, Feb. 22; 2:30 p.m. at Everett Community College (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament 3rd/4th place game – winner to regionals, loser-out)

— By Doug Petrowski