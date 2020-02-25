Prep girls basketball: Mavs to face Hudson’s Bay Saturday for trip to Tacoma Dome

Members of the Meadowdale Mavericks girls’ basketball team have received their wish to return to the regional round of the 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament this year and erase a disappointing memory from a year ago.

The Lady Mavericks square off against the Hudson’s Bay Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Issaquah High School. Tipoff for the loser-out playoff game is set for 6 p.m.

With a win on Saturday, the Mavs will finally get a long-awaited trip to the Tacoma Dome for the 3A Hardwood Classic. Though having a rich history at the state tourney, Meadowdale girls basketball hasn’t played at the Dome since 2009.

This year’s edition of the Mavs went 17-7, including three straight wins in the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament to earn their spot at regionals. For their efforts, the team has been named the No. 11 seed in the 3A state tourney.

Spirits were high Monday as the Mavericks began a week of practices leading up to Saturday’s regional playoff game.

“I’m definitely feeling hyped because we got here last year (and) we were so close to the Dome but we didn’t get to make it,” said senior Soriah Swinton. “Now we have even more motivation than last year because we want to get further.”

Junior Fatoumata Jaiteh called Saturday’s regional playoff matchup against Hudson’s Bay “a really big game.”

“Our goal this year is we have to go over this wall,” she explained, “and we have to get to the Dome. No one thinks Meadowdale can do it, especially (with) last year when we made it that far it was a huge surprise to everyone. And we proved them wrong. And this year we’re going to prove them wrong even more.”

“We believe in ourselves and I believe in our team,” Jaiteh added.

Meadowdale’s regional playoff roadblock to the Tacoma Dome — Hudson’s Bay — has been hampered by key injuries throughout the year and enters the regional round as a No. 14 seed. But the Mavericks don’t care if the Eagles are at full-strength or not for Saturday’s matchup — the team is only focused on getting a victory.

“We have to win this game to (achieve) our goal of going to the Dome; it’s our dream,” Swinton concluded.

You can view the entire WIAA 3A Girls Basketball Regional Playoffs and State Tournament brackets here.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale 3A regional playoff game and state tournament preview

— versus Hudson’s Bay (No.14 seed in state tourney, 19-6 overall); Saturday, Feb. 29; 6 p.m. at Issaquah High School (3A Girls Regional Playoff game; winner to state, loser out)

— if Meadowdale wins regional playoff game, team will next play Lake Washington (No. 6 seed, 19-5 overall) or Arlington (No. 3 seed, 21-2 overall); Wednesday, March 4; 3:45 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome (3A State Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski