Prep girls basketball: Mavs use power of 3-pointer to earn victory over Royals

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls basketball team made 13 shots from beyond the three-point arc — six by junior Alicia Morrison — to earn a 72-56 victory over the Lynnwood Royals. The win marked the first time the Mavericks have beaten the Royals since January 2010.

Morrison was all smiles after Tuesday’s victory, knowing the history that her Maverick teammates were up against.

“(The win) felt really amazing because we haven’t really beat Lynnwood in a long time … so it was just a really great win to get,” she said.

Morrison scored 18 points in the contest, all on converted three-point attempts. But the Mavs’ guard wasn’t the only sharpshooter on Tuesday as Lilly Williams recorded 19 points that included five three-pointers – four in the second quarter – and Kaisha Stark added two three-pointers and a total of 18 points.

Although the 72 points scored was the second-highest in a game for Meadowdale this season, Morrison credited the victory to the extra time the team spent in defensive preparations.

“We had a little extra time and I feel like we went more into detail and talked about what we need to do, who we need to guard, what defense we need to be in,” Morrison said. “And then we just talked about the little stuff that’s going to count.”

The defensive effort of the Mavs did keep Lynnwood’s scoring in check; the team’s top scorers Nakia Boston and Amayah Kirkman recorded 18 and 17 points respectively while freshman Mia Jones added 12 points. But the rest of the team only contributed nine points and couldn’t match Meadowdale’s offensive explosion.

Lynnwood Coach Brandon Newby pointed to the good shooting of Meadowdale as the key factor in the game.

“They made shots tonight and they executed,” Newby conceded. “When a team makes shots like that and they’re making deep threes like that, it’s kind of tough to defend. You’ve got to give them credit, they hit shots tonight.”

Lynnwood held a 17-15 lead seconds into the second quarter after a Mia Jones 3-pointer, but the Mavs went on to outscore the Royals 23-11 for the remainder of the first half to take a lead they would not relinquish. Twenty-one of the team’s 23 points in the second quarter came via the long-range three-point shot.

Both Meadowdale and Lynnwood are jockeying for two of the last four spots in the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament that begins late next week. Lynnwood’s loss on Tuesday didn’t eliminate them from the district tourney but likely caused the team to fall behind Meadowdale in the district RPI rankings that will be used for the tournament’s seeding.

Meadowdale’s chances of hosting a loser-out district contest next week improved with Tuesday’s win, but Morrison is hoping to do more than just playing one postseason tournament game at home.

“I’m really excited because last year was the first time in seven years (for Meadowdale) going to districts; so now we want to continue even further,” Morrison said.

Both teams have two games remaining in the regular season starting on Friday, Feb. 1, when Meadowdale hosts Mountlake Terrace while Lynnwood travels to Everett to play Archbishop Murphy.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Lynnwood, Jan. 29

Meadowdale 15 23 16 18 — 72

Lynnwood 14 13 16 13 — 56

Meadowdale individual scoring: Lilly Williams 19, Alicia Morrison 18, Kaisha Stark 18, Fatoumata Jaiteh 14, Adriana Valadez 3, Soriah Swinton, Camryn Cassidy, Cassidy Gamble, Taylor Kesseling, Kaylee Whatmore

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 18, Amayah Kirkman 17, Mia Jones 12, Emily Whybark 6, Marika Canda 3, Katelyn Kesinger, Madison Steele, Jayden Angel,

Records: Meadowdale 6-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-7 overall; Lynnwood 6-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-9 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Feb. 1; 5:40 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski