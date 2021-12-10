Prep girls basketball: Meadowdale downs Monroe in first home game of season

After splitting their first two non-conference games on the road, the Meadowdale girls basketball team played their first Wesco 3A Conference game of the 2021-22 season at home in The Stable, hosting the Bearcats from Monroe. Using a balanced attack, the Mavs controlled the game from the beginning on their way to a 58-41 victory.

Meadowdale had five players with at least eight points, led by sophomore wing Gia Powell. Junior guard Jordan Leith added 10.

Monroe was led by junior Adria Lincoln, who had a game-high 17.

Monroe will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 17, when they will travel to Snohomish to take on the Panthers at Snohomish High School.

Meadowdale’s next game is next Wednesday, Dec. 15 against the Glacier Peak Grizzlies. The game will begin at 7:15 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Monroe at Meadowdale, Dec.9, 2021

Monroe 07 14 07 13 — 41

Meadowdale 17 14 21 06 — 58

Monroe individual scoring: Adria Lincoln 17, Kasey Lewis 11, Brooke Boroughs 4, Reese Bingham 3, Cassidy Scott 2, Katelyn Paxton 2, Eden Moore 2

Meadowdale individual scoring Gia Powell 16, Jordan Leith 10, Jenaly Gabriel 9, McKenna Kuecker 9, Payton Fleishman 8, Sonja Amy 3, Ava Powell 3 Kaiya Dotter 0, Samantha Medina 0

Records: Meadowdale 2-1 overall, 1-0 Conference; Monroe 0-4 overall, 0-1 Conference

— Story and photos by Scott Williams