Prep girls basketball: Meadowdale easily handles Oak Harbor, 56-20

With perhaps their best defensive performance of the season, the Meadowdale Mavericks won their fifth game in a row with a 56-20 defeat of the Oak Harbor Wildcats in a Wesco League girls basketball game played Monday at Meadowdale High School.

The Mavericks held the Wildcats to just a single point in the second quarter and just two points in the third. The 20 points surrendered was the fewest Meadowdale has given up to an opponent this year and the fewest scored by the Wildcats in a game this season.

Anna Jones scored 11 of Oak Harbor’s 20 points in the contest. Meadowdale’s Alicia Morrison led all scorers in the game with 13 points while teammate Lilly Williams tallied 12 points.

Meadowdale is expected to get a much stiffer test in their next outing when they travel Duvall on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to face the 10-2 Cedarcrest Red Wolves; tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale at Oak Harbor, Jan. 20

Oak Harbor 9 1 2 8 — 20

Meadowdale 15 14 13 14 — 56

Meadowdale individual scoring: Alicia Morrison 13, Lilly Williams 12, Selja Knutsen 9, Fatoumata Jaiteh 8, Kaisha Stark 6, Jenaly Gabriel 5, Soriah Swinton 2, Maia Austvold 1, Jordan Leith

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Anna Jones 11, Mikhaela Cortez 4, Grace Waite 2, Payton Parks 2, Olivia Waite 1, Jasmine Ford, Tiana Jackson, Evelyn Osborn, Chloe Frank, Anabel Thayer, Paige Fortin

Records: Meadowdale 6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-3 overall; Oak Harbor 0-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-8 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Cedarcrest; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School