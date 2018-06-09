Prep girls basketball: Meadowdale, Lynnwood to continue in Summer Shootout

With two days of competition behind them, teams will close out the 2018 Edmonds Shootout prep girls basketball tournament on Sunday, June 10, with games beginning at three sites at 9 a.m.

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Lynnwood will all be in action on Sunday with the Warriors’ varsity squad still in contention for the tourney’s championship.

E-W is 3-0 in the tournament and will take on the Glacier Peak Grizzlies in a tournament semifinal contest scheduled for 3 p.m. at Meadowdale High School. With a win, the Warriors would face play in the championship game at approximately 5 p.m.

The Meadowdale Mavericks varsity team has two wins in three games so far this weekend and will next hit the court on Sunday versus Snohomish at 2 p.m.; the game will be played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The Lynnwood Royals varsity squad is 1-2 in the tournament and will challenge the Lake Stevens Vikings at 1 pm. on Sunday at Meadowdale High School.

Forty varsity teams and 32 JV teams began play on Friday in what is billed as the largest summer prep girls basketball tournament in the state.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds Shootout results, Day 1 and 2 (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood varsity teams)

Edmonds-Woodway: defeated Lake Washington 51-32, defeated Lake Stevens 61-28, defeated Arlington 66-30

Meadowdale: loss to Cedarcrest 40-34, defeated Jackson 37-35, defeated North Creek 29-27

Lynnwood: defeated Jackson (no score recorded), loss to Seattle Prep 44-40, loss to Kamiak 64-49

–By Doug Petrowski