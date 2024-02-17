Prep girls basketball: Monroe ends Lynnwood’s season

With senior co-captain and scoring specialist Kayla Lorenz still out due to injury, the Lynnwood girls basketball knew it would be tested against a stingy Monroe Bearcats team on Saturday; unfortunately for the Royals, the Bearcats proved too tough to tame.

Lynnwood struggled against a seldom-seen box-and-one defense deployed by Monroe, could only muster three fourth quarter points and ultimately fell to the Bearcats 39-37 in a District 1 3A tournament winner-to-state loser-out game at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

With the defeat, the Royals saw their 2023-2024 season come to a disappointing end.

After the loss to Monroe, Lynnwood coach Eddie Mcferrin conceded the challenge of facing the Bearcats without Lorenz was too much for the Royals.

“The optics were pretty hard,” Mcferrin said. “We’re trying to find those other players to put up points on the board; we just didn’t find that every game — we found it in spurts. But today Monroe played a great game and I’m not taking anything away from them.”

The Bearcats had given up an average of just 43.7 points per game during the second half of the season. Their strategy for their matchup with Lynnwood was to have four players in a boxed-zone defense while assigning one player to blanket the Royals’ Aniya Hooker.

While Hooker was able to beat the defensive one-on-one pressure with a game-high 14 points, the senior struggled in the second half to get open looks at the hoop. Hooker scored just four points after halftime.

“They came out with a game plan; they stopped our top scorer,” Mcferrin said. “A few more possessions (for her) … we win that game. But they did a great job in shutting us down.”

Lynnwood, the tournament’s No. 4-seeded team, missed all six of the team’s 3-point shot attempts in the fourth quarter and went scoreless during the game’s final two minutes.

Down by two with 2.0 seconds remaining, Lynnwood still had one final opportunity to tie the contest and send it to overtime. But a turnaround jumper by Ena Dodik at the buzzer missed and Monroe snatched the victory — and with it, a berth in the opening round of the 3A state tournament later this month.

“We just couldn’t hit buckets,” Mcferrin said. “I think if Mataya (Canda) would have got a couple of those shots to drop, that would have been the difference in the game. Ena (Dodik) had a great shot at the end of the game, so we executed correctly. It just didn’t happen this year.”

Monroe, the district tournament’s No. 10 seed, was led by the 13 points of sophomore Mya Mercille; the Keller twins, Halle and Hope, added 10 points each for the Bearcats.

After reaching the Tacoma Dome last year, the Royals finished this season with a 14-9 overall record but short of booking a return trip to the state tournament. Despite the disappointment of not going back to Tacoma this year, Mcferrin was still upbeat about the season as a whole.

“My memories of this year will be my girls,” Mcferrin said. “They worked hard. They fought through adversity this year. And we still made it to the (district tourney) loser-out game. That’s telling a lot; we could have flopped a lot sooner than this. Overall, the season was great.”

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, visit www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/brackets/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=4235.

———

Monroe 39, Lynnwood 37

Monroe 11 7 12 9 – 39

Lynnwood 7 17 10 3 – 37

Lynnwood individual scoring: Aniya Hooker 14, Jocelyn Tamayo 12, Mataya Canda 6, Teyah Clark 4, Nyree Johnson 1, Dina Yonas, Ena Dodik

Monroe individual scoring: Mya Mercille 13, Halle Keller 10, Hope Keller 10, Cascadia Yates 6, Savannah Lee, Katelyn Paxton, Aspen Vanderveen, Hadley Oylear

Records: Lynnwood 14-9 overall; Monroe 13-11 overall

Lynnwood next game: 2023-2024 season completed.