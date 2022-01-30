Prep girls basketball: Royals dominate Mavs 53-38

Trailing the home-team Mavericks by just one at halftime, the Lynnwood girls took control of the second half, outscoring Meadowdale 36-15 in the final two periods to run away with a 53-38 Wesco conference basketball win in the Stable at Meadowdale High School.

Lynnwood’s leading scorer was Aniya Hooker, who finished with a game-high 17 points.

Meadowdale was led by Jordan Leith, who had 10.

Lynnwood improves to 4-4 in league play, and 6-6 overall on the season. The Royals’ next game comes Tuesday night, Feb. 1, when they will host the Mountlake Terrace Hawks.

Meadowdale is also 4-4 in league, and 7-7 overall. Their next game is Saturday night, Jan. 28, at Edmonds-Woodway High School, where they will take on the Lady Warriors. The game will begin at 5:40 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, January 28, 2022

Lynnwood 15 07 14 17 — 53

Meadowdale 10 13 04 11 — 38

Lynnwood individual scoring: Aniya Hooker 17, Kayla Lorenz 9, Mataya Canda 8, Dina Yonas 6, McKenzie Martin 5, Sara McArthur 5, Sarah Cambronero 3, Nyree Johnson 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Jordan Leith 10, Gia Powell 9, Payton Fleishman 6, Samantha Medina 6, McKenna Kuecker 4, Ava Powell 3, Kaiya Dotter 0

Records: Lynnwood 4-4 in league, 6-6 overall. Next game: versus Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, Feb. 1; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale 4-4 in league, 7-7 overall. Next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Saturday, Jan. 29; 5:40 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams