Prep girls basketball: Royals dominate Thunderbirds, 47-27

The Lynnwood Royals got a much-needed victory on Tuesday with a 47-27 win over the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League matchup played at Shorewood High School.

The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Royals and evened their record at 4-4 in the 2A/3A Wesco League and 7-7 overall.

Lynnwood’s defense carried the day on Tuesday, holding Shorewood to just one point in the second quarter and not allowing any T-Birds to reach double figures in scoring.

Amayah Kirkman led the Royals’ offensive attack with 14 points; Emily Whybark added 11 points in the win.

The Royals’ will travel to Mountlake Terrace on Friday for a doubleheader of prep hoops action — the Lady Royals’ will challenge their Hawk counterparts at 5:40 p.m. while the boys’ squads from the two rival schools will follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Shorewood, Jan. 15

Lynnwood 12 12 7 16 — 47

Shorewood 10 1 8 8 — 27

Lynnwood individual scoring: Amayah Kirkman 14, Emily Whybark 11, Mia Jones 9, Nakia Boston 6, Madison Steele 4, Cassidy Johnson 2, Jayden Angell 1, Marika Canda, Katelyn Kesinger, Taylor Staheli

Shorewood individual scoring: Sabrina Musye 9, Symone Pease 7, Brynn Morrison 5, Molly Stamey 2, Kaylie McRea 2, Mia Battle 2, Davi Morromeo, Ansley Lacey, Alexis Cambronero, Megan Peery, Jacelyn Mendez

Records: Lynnwood 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-7 overall; Shorewood 2-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-10 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 18; 5:40 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski