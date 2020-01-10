Prep girls basketball: Royals down Chargers Thursday

The Lynnwood Girls Basketball team jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead over the visiting Marysville-Getchell Chargers Thursday night and didn’t look back on their way to a 47-38 2A/3A Wesco Conference victory.

The Royals challenged every Chargers possession in the first quarter, frustrating the Getchell offense.

“They laid it on the line defensively.” Said Lynnwood head coach, Brandon Newby.

“We’ve been working really hard on our defense.” Newby continued. “Once conference started, we just really focused on our defense. Playing the non-conference schedule that we did, we played a lot of tough 4A schools, that showed us we needed to tighten down our defense. We’ve really worked hard at it and made an effort to keep teams under 40 points.”

The chargers doubled up the Royals in the 2nd quarter, 16-8, to make it a 4-point game at the half. Ten of those 16 points came courtesy of senior guard, Maddy Grandbois who would finish the game with 22.

Leading by 4 to start the 3rd quarter, Lynnwood once again used their intense defense to stifle the Chargers, outscoring the visitors 13-7 in the period thanks to 11 points, including three 3-pointers from Nakia Boston.

Then in the fourth, the Royals clamped down on defense preventing a repeat of the first half Chargers run, sealing the nine-point win.

“We really kept track of Maddy (Grandbois).” Said Newby, explaining what his Royals did differently in the second half.

“We threw a couple defenders at her. Tried to keep the ball out of her hands. If they were going to beat us, someone else was going to have to do it. I wasn’t going to let her beat us.”

Leading the way for the Royals once again was Senior guard, Nakia Boston.

Heading into the game, Boston needed 29 points to crest the 1000 career point threshold. She would finish the game as the leading scorer, with 23.

“She is really cranking it up.” Newby said of Boston. “You can tell she’s out in the work in the offseason. She’s really come out and led by example on the court. She plays so hard every night. It’s a testament to her work ethic. She’s an asset to any program and wherever she decides to go to college she’ll be an asset to theirs”.

Boston will look to reach that milestone on Tuesday, January 14, when she and the Royals will head north to visit Arlington High School and take on the Eagles. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Marysville-Getchell at Lynnwood, Jan. 9

Getchell 02 16 07 13 — 38

Lynnwood 14 08 13 12 — 37

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 23, Arianna IIog 7, Chloe Clark 6, Emily Whybark 5, Madison Steele 4, Katelyn Kesinger 2, Cassidy Johnsen 0, Marika Canda 0

Marysville-Getchell individual scoring: Maddy Grandbois 22, Madison Hagglund 4, Brionna Palm 4, Alexus Atkins 4, Faith Sherman 2, Lysa Degracia 2, Erica Martin 0, Ellie Jackson 0, Jayda Pittman 0

Records: Lynnwood 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7 overall; Getchell 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco Conference; 4-7 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Arlington; Tuesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School