Prep girls basketball: Royals earn home win on Senior Night

Playing just their fourth home game of the season, the Lynnwood Royals girls basketball team fought off a persistent Shorecrest Scots team for a 65-60 victory Saturday night at Lynnwood High School.

The Lady Royals roared out to a fast start, taking an early 11-2 lead, only to have it whittled down to just a two-point advantage at the end of one, 17-15.

Several times throughout the game, Lynnwood seemed to have Shorecrest on the ropes, but to the Scots’ credit, they kept fighting back.

“In the first half, we didn’t come out with a lot of energy,” said Royals Coach Eddie McFerrin. “I tried to keep them focused, tried to get them to keep their energy going. Letting them know this team was better that what we think they are. They were going to come to play.”

Trailing by nine, 52-43, at the end of three quarters, Shorecrest rebounded to tie the game at 56 with 4:26 to play in the fourth.

The Royals outlasted the Scots 9-5 in the final 3:34 to play to secure the conference win.

The Royals also celebrated Senior Night before the game, recognizing Team Manager Maddie Phillips and players Mia Jones and Sarah Cambronero.

“Maddie, such a great person. She’s pretty much like a bench coach for me. Mia Jones, a very active player who has a lot of schools looking at her. Great kid, on and off the court. She’s my team leader who pushes the girls to have strong practices and good games. And then Sarah Cambronero. It was nice to get her out there tonight and show what she can do. Such a great kid,” McFerrin said of his seniors.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Lynnwood had only played nine games — three at home and six games on the road. The Royals have had eight games postponed or canceled due to COVID or snow.

“It’s frustrating for the girls,” McFerrin said, “but we’re a great road team. It’s nice to come home, get a win, because we were 0-3 at home, and give the fans something to be happy about. “

Lynnwood’s leading scorer was Kayla Lorenz, who finished with 22 points.

Shorecrest was led by senior Jordan Tikalsky, who had a game-high 26 points.

The Royals improve to 3-3 in league play, and 5-5 overall on the season. Their next game comes Tuesday night, Jan. 25, when they will once again go on the road to Snohomish to take on the Lady Panthers. Tipoff is at 5:40 p.m.

Shorecrest is now 2-7 in league, and 4-8 overall. The Scots’ next game is Thursday night at Meadowdale High School. The game will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorecrest at Lynnwood, Jan. 22, 2022

Shorecrest 15 10 18 17 — 60

Lynnwood 17 12 23 13 — 65

Shorecrest individual scoring: Jordan Tikalsky 26, Jocelyn Wirch 11, Romy Nevens 9, Cassandra Chesnut 8, Naima Predudhomme 4, Jocelyn Shea 2, Neela Nevens 0

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kayla Lorenz 22, Aniya Hooker 19, McKenzie Martin 7, Mataya Canda 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Dina Yonas 3, Sarah Cambronero 3, Mia Jones 1, Sara McArthur 0

Records: Shorecrest 2-7 in league, 4-8 overall; Lynwood 3-3 in league, 5-5 overall; Their next game: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood 3-3 in league, 5-5 overall; Their next game: versus Snohomish, Tuesday, Jan. 25; 5:40 p.m. at Snohomish High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams