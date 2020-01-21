Prep girls basketball: Royals fall to Arlington

The Lynnwood Royals lost to the No. 4-ranked Arlington Eagles 79-33 in a Wesco League game played Monday at Arlington High School.

Arlington showed no mercy to their visitors, jumping out to a 23-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, taking a 46-15 advantage to the locker room at halftime and then holding the Royals to just three points in the third quarter to carry a 65-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

Four Eagles reached double figures in scoring, led by the 22 points of Hailey Hiatt.

Nakia Boston scored 16 points for Lynnwood in the loss.

The Royals begin a three-game home stand with a Tuesday, Jan. 21 matchup against the Shorewood Thunderbirds; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Arlington, Jan. 20

Lynnwood 7 8 3 15 — 33

Arlington 23 23 19 14 — 79

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 16, Arianna Ilog 5, Katelyn Kesinger 3, Chloe Clark 3, Marika Canda 2, Madison Steele 2, Paige Thompson 2, Emily Whybark, Hailey Johnson, Cassidy Johnsen, Nikki Gossler

Arlington individual scoring: Hailey Hiatt 22, Hannah Rork 14, Allison DeBerry 11, Sierra Scheppele 10, Jenna Villa 9, Kiera Marsh 5, Makenzie Gage 4, Josie Stupey 2, Abby Schwark 2, Abbey Hassing, Ella Strittmatter

Records: Lynnwood 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-9 overall; Arlington 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School