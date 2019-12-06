Prep girls basketball: Royals fall to Cougars

The Lynnwood Royals were defeated 82-61 by the Bothell Cougars in a non-league girls basketball game played Thursday at Lynnwood High School.

The Royals led 22-14 after the first quarter, but were then outscored 70-39 the rest of the game by a Cougars team that had suited up just seven players and no seniors.

Lynnwood finished the game with three starters incapable of playing the final minutes — Nakia Boston fouled out of the contest with 1:21 left in the third quarter, Emily Whybark was nursing a bloody nose and Chloe Clark had been hobbled by an apparent twisted ankle.

The Royals’ roster includes numerous sophomores and freshmen with little or no prior playing time at the varsity level — a situation that coach Brandon Newby said will lead to games like Thursday’s for his squad.

“We have a lot of youth and we have a lot of girls that need experience,” Newby explained. “There’s going to be mental errors with that lack of experience.”

“This is where we’re at; it’s time for them to grow,” Newby continued. “I can live with these mistakes as long they’re learning each day in practice and learning from game-to-game. It’s just growing pains right now with all the youth.”

The Royals were ahead 29-24 with 3:27 to go in the second quarter when, after a Lynnwood timeout, Bothell went on a 12-4 scoring run to take a 36-33 advantage into the locker room at halftime. The lead change, which Newby described as the key stretch of the game, was fueled by numerous fouls and turnovers committed by the young Royals.

“I talked in the locker room that, hey, that’s a situation where we have to take care of the ball and we can not give up that lead going into halftime,” Newby said.

Newby addressed the team at length following the game about the frustrations that have occurred during this first week of the season (the Royals lost their season opener to Kamiak on Tuesday).

“As a coach, you are a teacher, you’re a psychologist, you are a social worker and you’re a leader as well,” Newby stated.

Boston scored 15 points before fouling out to lead the Royals in scoring on Thursday; Madison Steele added 12 points while Arianna Ilog contributed 10 points.

Four of Bothell’s seven players scored in double figures with Jada Walters leading the way with 31 points; Ella Kaleta scored 17 points, Devon Lipkin tallied 15 points and Makenna Monks added 13 points.

As a team, the Cougars converted 20 of 29 foul shot attempts in the game.

While the Royals are now 0-2 after their first two outings, Newby hinted that good things can still be ahead for the squad. He compared the team to the 2017-2018 team that was riddled with injuries early but went on to make the postseason and even qualify for the regional round of the state playoffs.

“With a lot of instruction over the course of (that) year and it just clicked the last five games of the year and we went on a good run,” Newby recalled. “I can see that kind of happening again, but it just goes into taking each day one-at-a-time and each game one-at-a-time to really just teach these kids what they need to do.”

Lynnwood’s next game will be against the Jackson Timberwolves on Tuesday, Dec. 10; tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Bothell at Lynnwood, Dec. 5

Bothell 14 22 29 19 — 82

Lynnwood 22 11 13 15 — 61

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 15, Madison Steele 12, Arianna Ilog 10, Emily Whybark 8, Chloe Clark 4, Eve Periera 4, Cassidy Johnsen 3, Faith Roberts 3, Tamara Lukic 2, Nikki Gossler, Paige Thompson

Bothell individual scoring: Jada Walters 31, Ella Kaleta 17, Devon Lipkin 15, Makenna Monks 13 points, Yi Wang 6, Kiara Headlee, Abby Vannoy

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2 overall; Bothell 0-0 in KingCo Conference Crown Division, 2-0 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Jackson; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski