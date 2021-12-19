Prep girls basketball: Sheffield nails game-winning 3-pointer to lead Hawks over Mavericks

Mya Sheffield scored all 17 of her points in the second half, including a game-winning 3-point shot with five seconds left to lead Mountlake Terrace Hawks to a 44-42 league victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks Friday night in Mountlake Terrace.

There were eight lead changes in the first half before Meadowdale pulled away to a seven-point lead late in the first half, holding a 19-14 advantage at halftime. The Hawks outscored the Mavericks 19-14 in the third quarter, and the game was tied 33-33 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter went back and forth with a total of six lead changes. Mya Davis scored back-to -back baskets and gave the Hawks a 37-35 lead; however McKenna Kuecker quickly responded with a 3-point shot on the other end and the Mavericks led 38-37 with 5:48 remaining.

Meadowdale held on to the lead until Elise Colvin put the Hawks back in front 41-40, scoring a layup with 2:56 left on the clock. Meadowdale freshman Sam Medina gave the Mavs the lead, 42-41, with 1:55 left on a 9-foot floater.

The score remained unchanged until the final basket, when Colvin drove into the lane, drew in the defense and kicked a pass out to the left wing, where a wide-open Sheffield was awaiting the pass and swished the game winner. Meadowdale quickly inbounded the pass; however, the Mavs weren’t able to get off a shot and the Mountlake Terrace student body stormed the court to celebrate a home victory.

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Mya Sheffield 17, Elise Colvin 13, Maya Davis 6, Cameron Dunn 5, Maile Armstrong 3

Meadowdale scorers: McKenna Kuecker 12, Gia Powell 8, Jenaly Gabriel 6, Sam Medina 6, Jordan Leith 5, Ava Powell 3, Payton Fleishman 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 5-1; Meadowdale 1-1, 2-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Juanita; Monday Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m.

— By Steve Willits