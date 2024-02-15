Prep girls basketball: Snohomish surprises Meadowdale

Meadowdale’s Gia Powell (right) is guarded by Snohomish’s Kendall Hammer in a District 1 3A semifinal game at Marysville-Pilchuck High School on Wednesday. (Photos by Joe Christian)

The Snohomish girls basketball team battled a highly regarded Meadowdale squad and came away with a 71-64 win over the Mavericks in a 3A District 1 semifinal game Wednesday at Marysville Pilchuck High School.

Meadowdale, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, fell to 19-4 and will face Everett at 4 p.m. Saturday at Marysville Pilchuck in the tournament’s consolation round. The winner earns one of the tournament’s third places and a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.

No. 4 seed Snohomish improved to 16-5 and will face top-seeded Arlington (20-2) for the district championship at 8 p.m. Saturday at Marysville Pilchuck. Arlington defeated Lynnwood 51-45 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.

Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer (left) and Lexi Zardis (right) battle Snohomish’s Catherine Greene for a loose ball.
Meadowdale’s Audrey Lucas (35) takes a shot from the low post.
The Mavericks’ Kaiya Dotter (left) drives to the hoop.
Lexi Zardis (12) hits a 3-pointer to fuel a Mavericks comeback in the fourth quarter.
The Meadowdale bench reacts to a 3-pointer as they get to within one point of Snohomish in the fourth quarter.
Gia Powell (2) drives the baseline against a Snohomish double-team.

