Prep girls basketball: Warriors face Gig Harbor, Mavs meet West Seattle in regional playoffs

The good news is, the Edmonds-Woodway Lady Warriors and Meadowdale Lady Mavericks are in the regional round of the 3A girls basketball state tournament. The bad news is, the Warriors and Mavs have the tougher paths ahead of all 16 teams in the field if they hope to contend for a state championship.

Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale are the No. 15 and No. 16 seeds respectively in the WIAA 3A Hardwood Classic and will face a higher seed in every one of their tourney games — the only exception being for the Warriors if both E-W and Meadowdale advance to face each other in the state championship game on March 2.

E-W will begin its quest for a state title on Saturday, Feb. 23, when they take on the No. 10-seed Gig Harbor Tides at Mount Tahoma High School in south Tacoma. Tipoff for the Warriors-Tides matchup will be approximately 2 p.m.

Meadowdale will play its regional playoff game closer to home. The Lady Mavs will meet the No. 9-seed West Seattle Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 22, at Garfield High School in Seattle. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 6 p.m.

Both regional games are loser-out affairs. A loss by the Lady Warriors or the Lady Mavs in their regional playoff game will end their 2018-2019 season without the coveted trip to play further state tourney games in the Tacoma Dome next week.

E-W (13-9 overall) enters the regional playoff round with six wins over the past eight games; their two recent losses were to the Arlington Eagles (the No. 8 seed in the state tournament) and the Shorecrest Scots (who would have been in the state tourney if they had not been upset by Meadowdale on Feb. 16).

For the Lady Warriors to get the regional round victory on Saturday, they will likely have to contain Gig Harbor’s Bryanna Maxwell. The 6-foot senior guard, who has committed to playing college basketball at the University of Utah starting this fall, is averaging 26.7 points per game this season and has led the Tides to a 17-7 overall record.

Meadowdale (15-8 overall) heads into the regional playoff round on an emotional high after knocking Shorecrest — the No. 12 team in the WIAA 3A girls basketball RPI state rankings — out of the playoffs. This is the Lady Mavs’ first time back into the regional round of the state tourney since 2009.

The Lady Mavs will have their hand full on Friday against a West Seattle team that is 17-5 this season and is returning to the regional round of the state tournament for the fifth straight season. The Wildcats had their best girls basketball finish in school history last year by placing fourth in state.

If victorious in their regional round playoff games this week, the Lady Warriors and/or the Lady Mavs would next play on Wednesday, Feb. 27, in loser-out games at the Tacoma Dome. E-W would face the loser of the Feb. 22 game between the Mt. Spokane Wildcats and the Bethel Braves at 10:30 a.m.; Meadowdale would face the loser of the Feb. 23 game between the Prairie Falcons and the Arlington Eagles at 2 p.m.

To view the entire WIAA 3A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1818.

— By Doug Petrowski