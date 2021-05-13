Prep girls basketball: Young Royals fall to Wildcats Wednesday

Inexperience, turnovers and an inability to score for much of the second quarter were too much for the young Lynnwood Royals girls basketball team to overcome Wednesday night, as they fell to the visiting Wildcats from Archbishop Murphy 56-44, at Lynnwood High School.

With six freshman and five sophomores on the varsity roster, Lynnwood is very young. Their starting five consisted of four of those freshman and junior Mia Jones, who is made her return to the court for the Royals after a year off with a knee injury.

Archbishop Murphy led after one quarter of play, 20-13, and the Wildcats held the Royals scoreless in the second quarter until there were less than two minutes on the clock.

With a flurry of scoring in the last minute and a half, Lynnwood outscored the Cats in the quarter, 8-7, and trailed at the half by just sixpoints, 27-21.

The Royals took their first lead of the game midway through the third, when freshman Aniya Hooker hit a running jumper in the key, then stole the inbounds pass and dribbled once before pulling up for an 8-foot jumper to make the score 32-29, Lynnwood.

Murphy answered, regaining the lead by the end of the quarter, 36-33. The Cats then ran away and hid in the fourth, scoring 20 in the quarter for the 12-point win.

Mia Jones led the Royals with 10 points, while freshman Dina Yonas scored nine. Each of the freshman on the roster scored in the game.

The Wildcats were led by junior Taylor Campbell, who led all scorers with 26.

Lynnwood’s next game will come Tuesday night, May 18, when they host Shorecrest at Lynnwood High School. The game starts at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Archbishop Murphy at Lynnwood, May 12, 2021

ABM 20 07 09 20 — 56

Lynnwood 13 08 12 11 — 44

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Taylor Campbell 26, Taylor Reed 13, Hannah Humphrey 10, Tamiah Joseph 6, Kennedy Reed 1

Lynnwood individual scoring: Mia Jones 10, Dina Yonas 9, Nyree Johnson 7, Gisselle Garcia 5, Kayla Lorenz 4, Aniya Hooker 4, Mataya Canda 3, Eve Pereira 2

Records: Archbishop Murphy 1-0 overall; Lynnwood 0-1 overall

Archbishop Murphy next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, May 14; 7:15 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, May 18; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams