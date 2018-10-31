Prep girls soccer: Loss ends Mavs’ season, T-Birds edge Warriors

On the night before Halloween, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and the Meadowdale Mavericks were spooked in district playoff matches on Tuesday.

The Warriors’ were tripped up by the Shorewood Thunderbirds 2-1 in a District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament semi-final match; the Mavs were shutout 4-0 by the Shorecrest Scots in a District 1 tourney consolation loser-out match.

Playing for a berth in the district tourney championship match — as well as a spot in the WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament — the Warriors and the T-Birds were tied 0-0 at halftime. But Shorewood gained the upper hand in the second half off goals by freshman twin sisters Morgan and Kaitlyn Manalili in the 42nd and 58th minute, respectively.

Senior Gaby Chappell pulled E-W to within a goal at 2-1 with a score in the 67th minute, but it wouldn’t be enough for the Warriors to avoid just their third loss of the year.

E-W, the No. 1 seed in the district tourney, still has a shot to qualify for the 3A girls state soccer tournament next month. The Warriors will have to beat the No. 7-seeded Arlington Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 1, to get to state. First kick in the winner-to-state loser-out match is set for 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Meadowdale was no match for No. 4 seed Shorecrest on Tuesday as four different Scots tallied goals in the consolation loser-out match. Izzy Menning, Rylee Pope, Amanda Kagarabi and Sevi Mitsopoulos all scored to lead Shorecrest to victory.

With the loss, the Mavs’ 2018 season is over. Meadowdale completed the year with an overall record of 7-10-2.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2689&sport=11.

Prep Soccer: Shorewood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 30 (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament semi-final match)

Shorewood 0 2 — 2

Edmonds-Woodway 0 1 — 1

Goal scorers:

Morgan Manalili (Shorewood) in the 42nd minute

Kaitlyn Manalili (Shorewood) in the 58th minute

Gaby Chappell (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 67th minute

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 15-3-0 overall; Shorewood 11-5-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Arlington, Thursday, Nov. 1 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament consolation winner-to-state loser-out match)

Prep Soccer: Meadowdale vs. Shorecrest, Oct. 30 (District 1 3A Girls Soccer consolation loser-out match)

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Shorecrest 1 3 — 4

Goal scorers:

Izzy Menning (Shorecrest)

Rylee Pope (Shorecrest)

Amanda Kagarabi (Shorecrest)

Sevi Mitsopoulos (Shorecrest)

Records: Meadowdale 7-10-2 overall; Shorecrest 10-4-4 overall

Meadowdale next match: 2018 season completed

— By Doug Petrowski