Prep girls soccer: Mavs head to district play after beating Ferndale 2-1

As the only freshman on the squad, Meadowdale’s Nicole Dallas hasn’t played a huge role on the Mavericks girls soccer team this season; but the first-year midfielder changed all that with one kick on Thursday.

Dallas scored the game-winning goal with just over two minutes left in the match to give the Mavs a 2-1 victory over the Ferndale Golden Eagles in a District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament play-in game contested at Lynnwood High School.

Dallas’ tally came from a sharp angle from long range; the blast got past Ferndale goalkeeper Ellie Gum, bounced off the left goal post and into the netting for the score.

“I just saw an open line and I just took a touch and I just ripped one,” Dallas said. “I was a little shocked and then everyone ran over to me and high-fived me and hugged me. I was like, ‘whoa, I scored.’”

The goal was the first for Dallas in her high school soccer career.

Dallas got the start in the winner-to-districts/loser-out match in place of senior Adriana Valadez, who had suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month. Meadowdale Coach Mike Nelson had no qualms with starting the freshman in the important game.

“Nikki stepped up off the bench, played a great game and gets us a great goal to seal the deal,” Nelson said. “She’s a quiet girl but she plays with speed and intensity on the field. She makes up for her quiet voice with the way she plays.”

Dallas’ game-winning goal came after the Mavs had controlled much of the second half, getting off 11 shots in the final 40 minutes. Nelson had sensed that his squad, with the effort they were extending, could be rewarded with a score.

“Hopefully with that kind of pressure they were putting on and that tempo they were playing with and the plays they were creating, I wouldn’t say it was bound to happen but it felt like there was the potential for putting one in the back of the net,” he said.

“When we did, it was a great feeling.”.

While the match ended well for Meadowdale, it didn’t start out that way. Ferndale’s Aleah Washington scored the game’s opening goal in the fourth minute with short shot — the first of the match — off a Golden Eagles’ corner kick.

The Mavs were able to even the score just past the midpoint of the first half when Jaislyn Hart lobbed a long shot from outside the 18-yard box that bounced over the head of Gum and into the goal.

With the victory, the No. 8-seeded Mavs are now in the double-elimination District 1 tourney, the first time the team has qualified for district in five years. Meadowdale’s first tournament match will be against the No. 1-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Edmonds Stadium; first kick is scheduled for 1 p.m.

To view the District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2689&sport=11.

Prep Girls Soccer: Ferndale at Meadowdale, Oct. 25 (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament play-in game)

Ferndale 1 0 — 1

Meadowdale 1 1 — 2

Goal scorers:

Aleah Washington (Ferndale), in the 4th minute

Jaislyn Hart (Meadowdale) in the 21st minute

Nicole Dallas (Meadowdale) in the 78th minute

Saves:

Camryn Cassidy (Meadowdale), 2

Ellie Gum (Ferndale), 5

Yellow cards:

Nicole Dallas (Meadowdale)

Shelby-Rae Jacobs (Ferndale)

Shots:

Meadowdale, 14

Ferndale, 4

Corner kicks:

Meadowdale, 2

Ferndale, 3

Records: Meadowdale 7-8-2 overall; Ferndale 8-7-2 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Saturday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament first round match)

— By Doug Petrowski