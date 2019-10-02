Prep girls soccer: Mavs lose to Tomahawks

The Meadowdale Mavericks’ offensive struggles continued Tuesday as the team fell to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 2-0 in a Wesco League girls soccer match played at Edmonds Stadium.

The Mavs have scored just once in their past six matches.

Meadowdale will try to turn things around when they next face the Everett Seagulls on Thursday, Oct. 3; first kick at Lincoln Field in Everett is set for 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville-Pilchuck at Meadowdale, Oct. 1

Marysville-Pilchuck 2 – Meadowdale 0

Records: Meadowdale 1-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 3-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-3-0 overall

