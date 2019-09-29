Prep girls soccer: Meadowdale loses to Cedarcrest

Cedarcrest’s Eva Erhardt scored a hat trick while teammate Sidra Griffin added two goals as the Red Wolves overwhelmed the Mavericks 7-0 in a Wesco League girls soccer match played Saturday at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

The struggling Mavs have given up an average of four goals per match this season and 16 goals in their past two outings. The team will try to turn the tide on Tuesday, Oct. 1, when they host the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawk, 7 p.m., at Edmonds Stadium.

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Cedarcrest, Sept. 28

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Cedarcrest 3 4 — 7

Goal scorers:

— Eva Erhardt (Cedarcrest), 3

— Sidra Griffin (Cedarcrest), 2

— Natalie Amble (Cedarcrest)

— Sam Fairbanks (Cedarcrest)

— Gracie Olson (Cedarcrest)

Records: Meadowdale 1-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6-0 overall; Cedarcrest 4-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-1-1 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium