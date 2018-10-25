Prep girls soccer preview: Warriors, Mavs begin postseason play

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and Meadowdale Mavericks are hoping to create some history this week as the 2018 high school girls soccer postseason kicks into gear.

The Warriors are looking to return to a WIAA state tournament for the sixth time since 2011, while the Mavs are seeking their first trip to state since 2013. But before the teams can punch their tickets, they must first survive the always-competitive District 1 tournament that begins on Saturday, Oct. 27.

First, the Mavericks — as the No. 8 seed in District 1 — must face the No. 9-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles in a tournament play-in game on Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School. The winner of the contest will move into the District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament first round to face No. 1-seeded Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday, Oct. 27 at Edmonds Stadium. (That first round match had a new start time of 1 p.m.)

Meadowdale enters the play-in game with a regular season record of 6-8-2, but had two notable performances during the month of October. The Mavs tied the District 1 tournament No. 4-seeded Shorecrest Scots 2-2 on Oct. 16 and defeated the 11-3-2 Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 1-0 back on Oct. 9.

To get past Ferndale on Thursday, the Mavs will likely have to lead with their defense. This season, the Meadowdale offense has scored only 15 goals in its 16 matches this year, while the Golden Eagles (8-6-2 overall) have averaged almost two goals per outing.

E-W has the best seat in the District 1 tournament, earning the tourney’s No. 1 seed after capturing the 2A/3A Wesco League regular season title with a league record of 13-1-0 and posting an overall mark of 14-2-0. The Warriors enter the tourney on an eight-game winning streak, during which they have surrendered only two goals while scoring 26 of their own.

The Warriors’ roster is loaded with experience, with nine seniors and eight juniors, many of whom played on the 2017 squad that advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals.

E-W’s biggest challenge at districts may come from the Squalicum Storm, a potential semifinal opponent on Oct. 30. Squalicum finished the regular season with a record of 12-3-1, a second place finish at 10-2-1 in the Northwest Conference and a scoring average of 2.81 goals per game.

The top four teams that come out of the District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament will earn spots in the WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament that begins on Nov. 5.

To view the District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=3&page=1&school=19&sport=11&tournament_id=2754.

Edmonds-Woodway (District 1 no.1 seed)

2018 records: 13-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League (1st in league), 14-2-0 overall

Coach: Bill LeCompte

Key players: Michaela Danyo, senior midfielder/forward; Sophia Martino-Crew, junior forward; Kyra Hicks, junior midfielder/forward; Jessica Emerson, freshman goalkeeper

Meadowdale (District 1 no.8 seed)

2018 records: 6-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League (8th in league), 6-8-2 overall

Coach: Mike Nelson

Key players: Camryn Cassidy, senior goalkeeper; Cassidy Gamble, senior defender; Taylor Kesselring, senior midfielder; Claire Jackson, senior forward

— By Doug Petrowski