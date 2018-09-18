Prep girls soccer: Royals cruise to 2-1 victory over Oak Harbor after early lead

1 of 5

Thanks to first half goals from their two starting strikers, the Lynnwood Royals picked up their first win of the 2018 season, a 2-1 triumph over the visiting Oak Harbor Wildcats in a Wesco League match played Tuesday at Lynnwood High School.

Lynnwood’s Bayley Roberts blasted a shot past Wildcats goalkeeper Jada Matthews in the ninth minute of the contest to give the Royals an early lead. Madison Hinkel added Lynnwood’s second goal just before halftime.

After Peyton Rhyne got the Wildcats on the scoreboard in the 51st minute with a long 23rd yard shot that found goal, the Royals were able to hold on to their one goal lead and escape with the victory.

“We needed that win,” said Hinkel. “Our team definitely stepped up in the end and I thought we did really good.”

Hinkel’s score – and ultimately the game-winning goal – was the result of some quick moves inside the Oak Harbor 18-yard box to get away from a defender and get the shot off.

“I cut back with my left foot and then I faked out (the defender) with my right, cut back with left because she was really tight on me … and then I cut back to my right and had a little bit of space and placed it,” Hinkel explained.

The Royals needed a little bit of luck to snatch their first win of the year as Oak Harbor came close to scoring more than just their one goal. In the 26th minute junior Natalie Plush pounded a 29-yard free kick off the right post; the rebound landed at the feet of the Wildcat’s Gracie Hiteshew, but the junior couldn’t get a clean shot past a charging Royals’ defense.

Then in the final minute of regulation time, Hiteshew lobbed a 30-yard shot toward the Lynnwood goal, only to have the ball bounce off the top of the crossbar and out of play.

The Royals won’t have much time to savor Tuesday’s win as the team is back in action on Thursday, Sept. 20, when they travel to Marysville to face the Marysville-Getchell Chargers. First kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer: Oak Harbor at Lynnwood, Sept. 18

Oak Harbor 0 1 — 1

Lynnwood 2 0 — 2

Goal scorers:

Bayley Roberts (Lynnwood) in the 9th minute

Madison Hinkel (Lynnwood) in the 40th minute

Peyton Rhyne (Oak Harbor) in the 51st minute

Shots: Lynnwood 9; Oak Harbor 7

Corner kicks: Lynnwood 2; Oak Harbor 3

Saves:

Cheyenne Orullian (Lynnwood) 3

Jada Matthews (Oak Harbor) 0

Traci Miller-Olmstead (Oak Harbor) 2

Records: Lynnwood 1-1-1 in 3A Wesco League, 1-2-2 overall; Oak Harbor 0-4-0 in 3A Wesco League, 2-4-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Thursday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

–By Doug Petrowski