Prep girls soccer: Royals shut out Mavericks at home

After a scoreless first half, the host Lynnwood Royals scored twice in the second half to defeat the visiting Meadowdale Mavericks 2-0 Thursday, Oct. 4 in a Wesco 3A conference match.

With 30:40 remaining in the game, Lynnwood’s forward Madison Hinkel had control of the ball and a clear path to the goal. Mavericks defender Autumn Howe tugged on her arm enough for the referee to call a foul and award Hinkel a penalty kick.

Hinkel blew the penalty kick past Meadowdale goalkeeper Camryn Cassidy for the first and only goal the Royals would need on the night.

The Royals added one more score with 14:56 on the clock when freshman Maya Kenbel took a rebound off the chest of Cassidy and directed it into the goal to make the score 2-0.

“Typically, when we play Meadowdale, they are physical. Things can get kind of heated,“ Lynnwood head coach Mark Mcalexander explained after the game. “We anticipated a lot of pressure. So, I told the girls to play defensive, really calm, and then we would have our energy going into the second half. So that was the game plan, play defensive, expect a physical game, expect them to come at us, expect them to be overly aggressive, and then be patient for our opportunities in the second half.”

The loss drops Meadowdale to 4-5-0 in conference and 4-6-1 overall. The Mavs’ next match will be a home game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, Oct. 9. The game will be played at Lynnwood High School at 7:30 p.m.

The Royals’ win raises their record to 3-5-1 in the Wesco 3A conference and 3-6-2 overall. Their next match will be on the road Tuesday, Oct. 9, against the Shorewood Thunderbirds at Shoreline Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams