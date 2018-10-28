Prep girls soccer: Warriors top Mavs 2-0 in first-round district playoff game

1 of 9

After the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors defeated the Meadowdale Mavericks in a 3A Wesco League girls soccer match on Oct. 23, the two teams played again on Saturday with much more on the line than just another regular-season contest.

Off goals by Kyra Hicks and Ingrid Fosberg, E-W prevailed over the Mavs 2-0 in a District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament first-round clash. The Warriors will next move into the district tourney’s semi-final round on Tuesday, Oct. 30, with a berth to the WIAA 3A Girls Soccer Tournament on the line.

Hicks scored the first Warriors’ goal in Saturday’s victory by beating Mav’s center defender Cassidy Gamble to a high ball in the 18-yard box and heading it past Meadowdale goalkeeper Camryn Cassidy.

Fosberg added a second-half goal to secure the Edmonds-Woodway win.

E-W, the district tourney No. 1 seed, will face the No. 5-seeded Shorewood Thunderbirds in a tournament semifinal match to be played Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Despite the loss, Meadowdale still has a shot at earning a spot in the state tournament. The Mavs will have to win two straight district tourney matches this week to get to state, starting with a consolation-round loser-out match on Tuesday, Oct. 30, against the Shorecrest Scots. The No. 8-seed Mavs versus No. 4-seed Scots game is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

To view the entire District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2689&sport=11.

Prep Girls Soccer: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 27 (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament first-round match)

Meadowdale 0 0 — 0

Edmonds-Woodway 1 1 — 2

Goal scorers:

Kyra Hicks (Edmonds-Woodway) in the first half

Ingrid Fosberg (Edmonds-Woodway) in the second half

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 15-2-0 overall; Meadowdale 7-9-2 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament semi-final match)

Meadowdale next match: versus Shorecrest Tuesday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament consolation loser-out match)

— By Doug Petrowski