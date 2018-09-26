Prep girls swim gallery: Royals compete in three-team meet

1 of 9

Although the Lynnwood Royals faced some rough waters during a three-team Wesco League South Conference meet held Tuesday at the Lynnwood Pool, there were still some strong efforts put in by a number of Royals.

Lynnwood was sunk by perennial league powerhouse Shorewood 127-43 and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 111-59 at the event.

Lynnwood’s best performances came from Faith Murray, 2nd place in the 50-yard Freestyle; Fiona Peters, 3rd in the 100 Yard Backstroke and the 200 Yard Individual Medley; and 3rd place finishes by the 200 Yard Medley Relay team and the 400 Yard Freestyle Medley team.

The Royals will be back in action on Thursday, Oct 4, when they face the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Kamiak Knights at 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Girls Swimming: Lynnwood & Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 25

Dual team results:

Mountlake Terrace 111 – Lynnwood 59

Shorewood 127 – Lynnwood 43

Shorewood 106 – Mountlake Terrace 64

Lynnwood top three finishes:

— Faith Murray, 2n place in the 50 Yard Freestyle (29:34)

— Fiona Peters, 3rd place in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:11.53)

— Fiona Peters, 3rd place in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:38.97)

— Fiona Peters, Kiana Pham, Hannah Olson, Faith Murray; 3rd place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (2:08.12)

— Faith Murray, Madison Tang, Hannah Olson and Fiona Peters; 3rd place in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (4:33.94)

Team records: Lynnwood 1-5-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-5-0 overall; Mountlake Terrace 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Shorewood 6-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 6-1-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale & Kamiak, Oct. 4, 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2:45 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski