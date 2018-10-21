Prep girls swimming: Terrace takes team title in Edmonds School District meet

The girls swim teams of Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood closed out their 2018 regular season with their annual four-team Edmonds-School District Meet held October 20 at the Lynnwood Pool.

The Hawks captured the overall team title with 515 points; the Mavericks took second place with the Warriors finishing third.

Bre Enriquez led Terrace with two individual event wins in the 100 Yard Backstroke and the 200 Yard Individual Medley; Enriquez also helped the Hawk 200 Yard Medley Relay grab a victory.

Other double event winners at the meet were Angella Kim of Edmonds-Woodway (the 50 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Freestyle) and Grace Morgan of Meadowdale (the 200 Yard Freestyle and the 500 Yard Freestyle). Kim and Morgan also were part of winning medley teams for their respective schools.

The swimmers will next head into the postseason, competing at district tournament meets on Nov. 2-3 in Anacortes (2A) and Snohomish (3A).

The 2018 high school girls swim season will close Nov. 9-10 with the WIAA State Girls Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way.

Prep Girls Swimming: Edmonds School District Meet, Oct. 20

Team scores:

Mountlake Terrace 515 Meadowdale 411 Edmonds-Woodway 370 Lynnwood 304

Individual event winners:

— Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 50 Yard Freestyle (26.69)

— Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Freestyle (59.14)

— Alexis Song (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Butterfly (1:04.81)

— Bre Enriquez (Mountlake Terrace) in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:07.14)

— Tiffany Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:17.92)

— Grace Morgan (Meadowdale) in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:06.21)

— Grace Morgan (Meadowdale) in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:30.01)

— Bre Enriquez (Mountlake Terrace) in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:27.79)

— Tiffany Vuong, Emma Van Hooser, Bre Enriquez, Carly Stave (Mountlake Terrace) in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (2:04.81)

— Grace Morgan, Hayley Ross, Emma Bray, Jersey Razzano (Meadowdale) in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:52.64)

— Ameila Rees, Elisa Park, Alexis Song, Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (4:05.94)

Team records:

— Mountlake Terrace 4-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-5-0 overall

— Meadowdale 3-6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6-0 overall

— Edmonds-Woodway 2-7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall

— Lynnwood 1-8-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall

Next meets:

— Mountlake Terrace at the 2A District 1/2 Girls Swim Meet, Nov. 2-3, at Fidalgo Pool in Anacortes

— Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood at the 3A District 1 Girls Swim Meet, Nov. 2-3 at Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish