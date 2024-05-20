Prep golf: 14 district golfers competing in state championships this week

It’s time to tee it up for the high school state golf championships and 14 Edmonds School District student golfers will be doing just that at two sites this week.

The WIAA 3A Boys State Golf Championships will be held at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie in Lacey, while the 3A Girls state event will be staged at Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont. Both tournaments will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21-22.

The golfers from Meadowdale will lead the way of local state qualifiers; full teams of five Mavericks will compete at both the boys’ tourney and the girls’ tourney.

Individual golfers from Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood have also made the fields this week, including the brother and sister duo of Ethan and Alison Dumo from Terrace.

Prep Golf: WIAA 3A Boys State Golf Championships, May 21-22, at The Golf Club at Hawks Prairie in Lacey (May 21 tee times, Edmonds School District qualifiers)

9:15 a.m. – Floyd Villanueva (Meadowdale)

9:24 a.m. – Ian Ngethe (Meadowdale)

9:33 a.m. – Tyler Looney (Meadowdale)

9:42 a.m. – Kyler Bishop (Meadowdale)

9:51 a.m. – Luke Titus (Meadowdale)

11:39 a.m. – Jude Wilcox (Edmonds-Woodway)

12:06 p.m. – Ethan Dumo (Mountlake Terrace)

Prep Golf: WIAA 3A Girls State Golf Championships, May 21-22, Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont (May 21 tee times, Edmonds School District qualifiers)

7:45 a.m. – Rachel Reitz (Meadowdale)

7:54 a.m. – Kari Petterson (Meadowdale)

8:03 a.m. – Gwen Farrow (Meadowdale)

8:12 a.m. – Grace Lee (Meadowdale)

8:21 a.m. – Samarra Smith (Meadowdale)

11:21 a.m. – Alison Dumo (Mountlake Terrace)

11:39 a.m. – Stacey Lee (Lynnwood)

— By Doug Petrowski