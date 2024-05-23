Prep golf: Class 3A state championships

Boys Golf

3A State Championship

at Hawks Prairie -The Links in Lacey, WA

Round 1- Tuesday, May 21

Round 2- Wednesday, May 22

Top individual scores

Rd 1 Rd2 Total

1. Conrad Chisman, Stanwood 70 73 143

2. Baylor Larrabee, Ferndale 76 68 144

3. Theo Snyder, Gig Harbor 73 72 145

4. Caelen Wobbrock, Roosevelt 77 72 149

T5. William Sires, Roosevelt 74 76 150

T5. Kohen Sauer, Bonney Lake 76 74 150

T8. Floyd Villanueva, Meadowdale 79 72 151

T8. Eli McNelly, Capital 73 78 151

T8. Wayne He, Bishop Blanchet 78 73 151

T8. Alexander Rigby, Mountain View 78 73 151

T8. Calvin Cakamis, Liberty (Renton) 78 73 151

Other Edmonds School District participants:

T68. Jude Willcox, Edmonds-Woodway 82 84 166

Tyler Looney, Meadowdale 83 MC

Ian Ngethe, Meadowdale 89 MC

Ethan Dumo, Mountlake Terrace 90 MC

Kyler Bishop, Meadowdale 91 MC

Luke Titus, Meadowdale 100 MC

*MC= missed cut

Team scores

1. Mountain View 610

2. Roosevelt 611

3. Gig Harbor 613

4. Snohomish 617

5. Bellevue 624

T6. Stanwood 635

T6. Mead 635

8. Eastside Catholic 642

Girls Golf

3A State Championship

at Eagles Pride Golf Course – DuPont, WA

Round 1- Tuesday, May 21

Round 2- Wednesday, May 22

Top individual scores

Rd 1 Rd 2 Total

1. Nicole Tang, Bellevue 71 73 144

2. Lucia Morelli, Mercer Island 75 73 148

3. Berenice Stolte, Bellevue 70 80 150

T4. Angela Zhang, Bellevue 82 69 151

T4. Audrey Park, Liberty 74 77 151

Edmonds School District participants

47. Rachel Reitz, Meadowdale 87 98 185

T63. Alison Dumo, Mountlake Terrace 95 103 198

Stacy Lee, Lynnwood 101 MC

* MC = missed cut

Team scores

1 Bellevue 307 296 603

2 Liberty (Renton) 340 331 671

3 Silas 351 340 691

4 Mercer Island 360 335 695

4 Gig Harbor 350 345 695

6 Roosevelt 360 363 723

7 Ridgeline 370 354 724

8 Oak Harbor 368 365 733

— Compiled by Steve Willits