Prep golf: Ten local golfers set to compete at state girls, boys tournaments this week

Lead by the Meadowdale Mavericks girls golf team, 10 local high school golfers will tee off on Tuesday in WIAA state tournaments around the state seeking both team and individual medals.

The Mavericks will be in contention for a girls’ team title as five Mavs — Hannah Petterson, Moriah Frisby, Sarah Reitz, Nicole Brunette and Eliza Moloney — will be at the WIAA State 3A Girls Golf Championships at the Golf Club at Hawks Prairie in Lacey.

Also qualified for the 3A girls state tourney are Edmonds-Woodway’s Rachael Puetz and Jordan Easter.

E-W will have two competing in the state 3A boys tournament at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club in Lacey — Silas Puetz and Josh Nelson.

Mountlake Terrace is sending one golfer to the state 2A boys tourney at Liberty Lake Golf Course near Spokane — Morgan Subert.

All three state tournaments will be two-day affairs on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21 and 22. In addition to individual state champions being determined, the events — for the first time — will award state team titles.

Prep Girls Golf: Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway at WIAA State 3A Girls Golf Championships, May 21-22 (36 holes, par 72, at the Golf Club at Hawks Prairie in Lacey)

Tuesday, May 21 tee times:

— Hannah Petterson (Meadowdale), 9:15 a.m.

— Moriah Frisby (Meadowdale), 9:24 a.m.

— Sarah Reitz (Meadowdale), 9:33 a.m.

— Nicole Brunette (Meadowdale), 9:42 a.m.

— Eliza Moloney (Meadowdale), 9:51 a.m.

— Rachael Puetz (Edmonds-Woodway), 10:45 a.m.

— Jordan Easter (Edmonds-Woodway), 11:03 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf: Edmonds-Woodway at WIAA State 3A Boys Golf Championships, May 21-22 (36 holes, par 72, at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club in Lacey)

Tuesday, May 21 tee times:

— Silas Puetz (Edmonds-Woodway), 1:33 p.m.

— Josh Nelson (Edmonds-Woodway), 1:51 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace at WIAA State 2A Boys Golf Championships, May 21-22 (36 holes, par 72, at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Liberty Lake)

Tuesday, May 21 tee time:

— Morgan Subert (Mountlake Terrace), 8:03 a.m.

