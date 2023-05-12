Prep softball: District 1 tournament gets underway May 12

The District 1 3A Fastpitch Softball Tournament begins Friday, May 12, with three Edmonds School District teams making the field and looking to shine bright during the three days of tourney action at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett.

The Meadowdale Mavericks and Edmonds-Woodway Warriors will be part of first-round loser-out play on Friday while the Mountlake Terrace Hawks get to wait and join the tournament when it moves into its double-elimination rounds starting on Tuesday, May 16.

Meadowdale (9-6 in Wesco League play this year and 11-9 overall) is the district tourney’s No. 5 seed and will take on the No. 12 seed Stanwood Spartans (7-8 in Wesco League, 9-11 overall) on Friday. The Mavericks enter the tournament after ending the regular season on a four-game losing streak but did defeat the Spartans back on April 27 by a score of 12-6.

The No. 11-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (7-8 in Wesco League play, 11-8 overall) must face one of the hottest teams in District 1, the Marysville-Getchell Chargers (9-6 in league play, 11-8 overall) on Friday. Marysville-Getchell won games on three straight days earlier this week to climb to the tournament’s No. 6 seed. The Chargers are currently on a five-game winning streak.

The winner of the Warriors-Chargers matchup will advance to the second round and challenge Mountlake Terrace in the Hawks’ first game of the tournament on Tuesday. Terrace, the tourney’s No. 3 seed, went 11-4 in Wesco League play and 13-6 overall during a season that included a seven-game winning streak that spanned three weeks.

The Snohomish Panthers are the tournament’s top seed. The Panthers went undefeated in league play this year, are 17-3 overall and are the No. 2-ranked 3A team in the state according to the WIAA RPI rankings. While Snohomish is the heavy favorite to win the District 1 tourney, the top four teams will advance to the WIAA State 3A Fastpitch Softball Tournament that takes place May 25-27 in Lacey.

To view the entire District 1 3A Fastpitch Softball Tournament bracket, click here.

Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway in the 2023 District 1 3A Fastpitch Softball Tournament; May 12, 16, 18 in Everett

Friday, May 12 – No. 5 seed Meadowdale vs. No. 12 seed Stanwood; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett (loser-out game; winner to face no.4-seed Mount Vernon, Tuesday, May 16, 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett)

Friday, May 12 – No. 11 seed Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 6 seed Marysville-Getchell; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett (loser-out game; winner to face No. 3 seed Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, May 16, 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett)

Tuesday, May 16 – No. 3 seed Mountlake Terrace vs. winner of Edmonds-Woodway vs. Marysville-Getchell game; 4 p.m. at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett (non-elimination game)

(The District 1 3A Fastpitch Softball Tournament continues with games at 6 p.m. on May 16 and at 4 and 6 p.m. on May 18.)

— By Doug Petrowski



