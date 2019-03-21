Prep softball: Mavs come back to beat Warriors in extra innings, Royals lose to Scots

1 of 3

In a rivalry matchup between two teams needing a little spark to their early 2019 seasons, it was the Meadowdale Mavericks that charged their way to an extra-innings victory on Wednesday.

Meadowdale, down 7-3 after four innings, lit up the scoreboard with three runs in the fifth, a tying run in the seventh and five runs in the eighth to defeat the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 12-7 in a game played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

All nine Mavericks in their lineup got at least one hit in the victory; freshman Jenaly Gabriel led the team by going 3-for-4 from her leadoff spot with a double, two RBI and four runs scored. Olivia Dimmock contributed with a solo home run and an RBI single.

Meadowdale Coach Dennis Hopkins, knowing his team’s desire to swing their bats freely, wasn’t surprised by their comeback win on Wednesday. “We don’t ever take a pitch — we go after it,” Hopkins said. “I mean, we have very few strikeouts this year in our games … we just go hit the ball.”

Even after falling behind in a game, Hopkins believes his squad still has the confidence to mount big comeback efforts. “They know they can put a bunch of runs up in a hurry if everything works for them and they start thinking it out a little bit,” he said.

The Mavs’ come-from-behind effort on Wednesday started with three straight singles by Emma Meyer, Gabriel and Kaitlynn Bridgewater to open the fifth inning — all three came around to score.

Gabriel got on base again to start the seventh inning due to a two-base error by the Warriors; Gabriel stole third, then scored on another E-W error to send the game to extra innings.

Meadowdale batted around in the eighth inning with singles by Brynn Webster, Dimmock, Sophia Ward and Bridgewater, plus a double by Kelci Studioso, to put the game out of reach for the Warriors.

Early in the contest it was Edmonds-Woodway that had the bats working. The Warriors put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning off of RBI singles by Annika Forseth, Mya Fegler and Sofia Chamorro.

After tallying single runs in the second and third innings, Sammy Dickinson capped off the E-W scoring with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning. But the Warrior bats fell mostly silent after that, leaving room for Meadowdale to charge back for the win.

“We hopped on them early,” noted E-W Coach Cassady Orstad. “We went out there with our bats on fire and it just kind of sucks that we couldn’t end with our bats on fire.”

Orstad called the loss “tough” on her squad. “All I can really do is let them know my confidence is in them, try to cheer them up and hope that they erase it out,” she said.

For the Mavericks, the victory was an emotional boost after losing three of their first four games and having their top pitcher Kate Houghton temporarily sidelined with a gluteal strain. “This will carry them heavy into playing Jackson (on Friday, March 22), which will be a tough game,” Hopkins said.

In other softball action on Wednesday, the Lynnwood Royals lost to the Shorecrest Scots 19-4 in a mercy-rule shortened non-conference game played at Lynnwood High School.

Sophomore Kaine Marcinkowski went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles and five RBI to lead the Shorecrest offensive attack.

Prep Softball: Meadowdale at Edmonds-Woodway, March 20

Meadowdale 1 0 2 0 3 0 1 5 — 12 12 1

Edmonds-Woodway 3 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 — 7 9 3

Winning pitcher: Kelci Studioso (Meadowdale)

Losing pitcher: Annika Forseth (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3 overall; Edmonds-Woodway

0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Jackson; Friday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale

High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Glacier Peak; Friday, March 22; 4 p.m. at

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Prep Softball: Shorecrest at Lynnwood, March 20

Shorecrest 3 2 5 1 8 x x — 19 7 4

Lynnwood 0 1 0 3 0 x x — 4 6 x

Winning pitcher: Allie Leicester (Shorecrest)

Losing pitcher: Grace DeSota (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall; Shorecrest 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski