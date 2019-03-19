Prep softball: Royals earn first win of season

1 of 5

After having their first three games of this 2019 season end in 10-run mercy rule losses, the Lynnwood girls softball team earned their first win of the year by defeating the Mariner Marauders 6-1 Monday afternoon at Lynnwood High School.

Freshman Hailey Johnson tossed a complete game, surrendering just one run on four hits.

“She did a great job. She threw a ton of strikes, and kept her cool, head coach Sara Hall said after the game. “I’d like to slow her down a little bit, but I like that intensity about her too. She’s a freshman. She’s a gamer. I’m excited to have her for four years.”

The Royals tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the 4th inning before their bats erupted, adding three runs in the 5th and two more insurance runs in the 6th to seal the win.

Johnson went 2-4 at the plate in addition to her efforts on the mound. The Royals’ Jayden Angell went 2-3 with a double. Alex Rieflin was 2-3 with a triple, and catcher Maddie Ryan added a triple of her own.

“Today was so good to get this win,” Hall said. “It was nice to see the work they have put in during the first three games, while not winning, adjusting, learning to play next to each other, really happen today.”

The Royals will take to the diamond again on Wednesday, when they host the Shorecrest Scots at 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

Wesco 3A Girls Softball: Mariner @ Lynnwood, March 18, 2019

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

MARINER 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0

LYNNWOOD 0 0 0 1 3 2 – 6 10 0

Records: Mariner 0-0 in Conference, 1-3 overall Next game at Shorewood, Wednesday, March 20, 6:00 p.m. Lynnwood 0-0 in Conference, 1-3 overall Next game vs. Shorecrest, Wednesday March 20, 4 p.m.

Story and photos by Scott Williams