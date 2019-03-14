Prep softball: Royals lose to Bellevue 15-5

Despite a big day at the plate for Lynnwood’s Grace DeSota, it was Bellevue that dominated the Royals 15-5 in a mercy-rule shortened game played at Lynnwood High School.

Bellevue scored 10 runs in the first two innings off Royals’ starting pitcher Hailey Johnson.

DeSota tried to keep the Royals in the game by going 3-for-3, including a solo homer in the third inning. Teammate Abigail Young added a three-run home run in the fifth, but it wouldn’t be enough as Lynnwood lost its second game of the young 2019 season.

Prep Softball: Bellevue at Lynnwood, March 13

Bellevue 6 4 0 1 4 x x — 15 8 2

Lynnwood 0 1 1 0 3 x x — 5 7 2

Winning pitcher: Charlotte Collum (Bellevue)

Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2 overall; Bellevue 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 1-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Lake Washington; Friday, March 15; 5:15 p.m. at Lake Washington High School